During the pandemic, endlessly youthful Ringo Starr spent time doing what a lot of us did: Cruising the Internet, looking at old photos, finding cool stuff, reevaluating life. But, of course, as the Beatles’ former drummer, cool stuff hit him a little differently than it might have the rest of us. In particular: pictures of him with his old band. Ringo plucked some favorite shots and collected them for a new book called “Lifted: Fab Images and Memories in My Life with the Beatles from Across the Universe,” out Monday.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO