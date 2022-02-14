ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn holds steady in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Following the loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime and the thrashing of Texas A&M on Saturday, the Auburn Tigers maintained their No. 2 spot in the latest coaches poll update. After that win by the Hogs, they climbed up to No. 24, tied with the UCONN Huskies.

The Kentucky Wildcats climbed to No. 3 in the polls as the Purdue Boilermakers fell down four spots. The Tennessee Vols were also big movers as they jumped five spots to No. 13 in the polls. Other teams receiving votes in the SEC include Alabama Crimson Tide (55) and the LSU Tigers (8).

SEC has four teams in the top 25 and two of the top three teams in the country. It will be a heated battle down the stretch as they approach the SEC tournament. Auburn still holds the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Gonzaga maintains their spot as the No. 1 team after another dominating win on Saturday.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Gonzaga 21-2 798 (30) –

2 Auburn 23-2 734 (2)

3 Kentucky 21-4 731

4 Arizona 22-2 725

5 Duke 21-4 631

6 Kansas 20-4 603

7 Purdue 22-4 596 -4

8 Baylor 21-4 583

9 Providence 21-2 577

10 Villanova 19-6 475

11 Texas Tech 19-6 451 -2

12 Illinois 18-6 441

13

18-6 360

14 UCLA 14-5 358 -2

15 Houston 20-4 351 -8

16 Wisconsin 19-5 328 -2

17 USC 21-4 288

18 Ohio State 15-6 278 -2

19 Michigan St 18-6 244 -2

20 Texas 18-7 170 –

21 Murray St 24-2 105

22 Wyoming 21-3 94

23 Marquette 16-9 87 -4

24 Connecticut 17-7 68 -1

24 Arkansas 19-6 68

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Saint Mary’s; No. 25 Wake Forest

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 55; Saint Mary’s 45; Colorado St. 33; Xavier 20; Notre Dame 18; Wake Forest 16; Miami-Florida 14; Louisiana State 8; Southern Methodist 7; Loyola-Chicago 7; Seton Hall 6; Rutgers 6; Boise St. 6; Davidson 4; San Francisco 3; North Carolina 2; Iowa State 2; Iowa 2; Texas Christian 1; Missouri St. 1

Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Alabama Football is taking a peek into the Transfer Portal again

In the only real piece of “news” surrounding Alabama’s football program at the moment, the Tide is making a strong run at a solid offensive lineman grad transfer:. The battle for Vanderbilt offensive tackle transfer Tyler Steen should play out next month as his father, Daris, tells 247Sports that his son is expected to visit Alabama, NC State, LSU, Penn State in March. Trips to UCLA, USC and Kentucky are also possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Auburn suffers first SEC loss, Tennessee on the rise and Texas A&M’s slide continues

The SEC season is quickly winding down. We only have 3 weeks left (6 games for most schools) before the SEC Tournament begins in Tampa. For teams that need to bolster their NCAA Tournament resumes, time is running out quickly. Meanwhile, Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas are looking like the 4 teams that will receive double-byes in the SEC Tournament.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama Hoops Back in the Top 25

Alabama men's basketball (16-9, 6-6) returns to the top 25 of the AP poll after a four week absence from the list. The No. 25 ranked Crimson Tide was voted into the final spot of the top 25 after wins at Ole Miss and in Coleman Coliseum against Arkansas this past week. The team beat Ole Miss last Wednesday 97-83, led by guard Jaden Shackelford who had a career high 30 points in the game, including going 8-of-13 from the three point line. The Tide then survived a close battle to Arkansas, a team who was on a nine game winning streak and who had just beat No. 1 Auburn the game before, beating the Hogs 68-67.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Smith drops 31, No. 2 Auburn pulls away from Vanderbilt

Jabari Smith ignited Auburn. The rest of the Tigers carried the torch from there. Boosted by a scoring flurry by Smith coming out of the locker room, the No. 2 Auburn men’s basketball team pulled away from Vanderbilt in the second half in a 94-80 win on Wednesday night, to take one step closer to the regular-season conference championship.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Source: Former Notre Dame captain Maurice Crum hired at Ole Miss

Former Notre Dame linebacker and captain Maurice Crum has been a sought-after college coach over the past decade. Many see him as having a bright future, including Lane Kiffin. We know Kiffin thinks highly of him because Krum reportedly has been hired as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Ole Miss. This comes after he’s spent the past five years at Western Kentucky, most recently as defensive coordinator:
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
FanSided

Tennessee basketball: Three takeaways from Vols’ convincing top five win vs. Kentucky

Revenge is sweet. Tennessee basketball bounced back from their 28-point loss at the Kentucky Wildcats in January to pick up a huge 76-63 win in a rematch at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn., Tuesday night. In the process, UT won its eighth straight SEC game, fifth straight game overall and picked up its first top five win since beating Kentucky twice in 2019.
KNOXVILLE, TN
postsouth.com

LSU basketball struggles to celebrate whipping lowly Georgia

BATON ROUGE – LSU basketball players did not seem to have much regard for Georgia after beating the Bulldogs handily. The Tigers won 84-65 on Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (19-7. 7-6 SEC) led by as many as 32 points with less than five minutes to go.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee climbs in latest AP Poll

Tennessee moved up from 19th to 16th in this week’s AP Poll update. The Volunteers put together another 2-0 week, picking up a road win against Mississippi State and a win at home against Vanderbilt. The Volunteers are now 9-3 in SEC play, but the meat of their conference...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Florida defensive end cut from Atlanta Falcons

Former Gators standout Dante Fowler Jr. was cut by the Atlanta Falcons Wednesday after two seasons, according to a team announcement. Fowler signed with the Falcons after a productive 2019 season with the Los Angeles Rams where he accumulated 11.5 sacks. With the Gators, Fowler was a dominant pass rusher...
NFL
wymt.com

Vols flip the script, Cats go cold as Tennessee beats Kentucky 76-63

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A rivalry renewed in Knoxville Tuesday evening as the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats head down Interstate 75 to take on the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers inside Thompson Boling Arena. The Vols looking to avenge a 28-point thrashing the Cats gave them on January 15. Despite doubt...
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Auburn basketball drops to No. 2 in AP poll

Auburn’s reign atop the AP poll has come to an end. After three straight weeks as the nation’s top-ranked team, Auburn dropped to No. 2 in the Week 15 poll released Monday morning. Gonzaga reclaimed the top spot as Auburn split its two games last week, with the Tigers’ 19-game winning streak snapped on the road against Arkansas in overtime before bouncing back with a dominating home win against Texas A&M.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

