Mexican president says U.S. avocado suspension being looked at
2 days ago
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday authorities are looking at a U.S. decision announced at the weekend to temporarily suspend avocado shipments on security grounds from the western state...
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday the U.S. suspension on avocado imports and recent environmental complaints are part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put forward the conspiracy theory after the U.S. suspended imports of Mexican...
Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador has suggested US President Joe Biden and his administration conspired to ban the importation of Mexican avocados in an attempt to boost sales for US farmers. “The truth is there is always something else behind it, an economic or commercial interest, or a political attitude,” Mr Lopez Obrador said. “[The Biden administration] don't want Mexican avocados to get into the United States, right, because it would rule in the United States because of its quality.”The US banned Mexican avocados after an American health inspector in Michoacán was reportedly threatened for blocking their shipment...
The arrest of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández and the images that followed — a leader shackled and paraded before the cameras like a common criminal — were a stunning reversal for a man who for years seemed impervious to growing allegations of corruption. While president...
If you’re planning to try out that viral Avocado Chili Corn Cheese Toastie this week, you may have to postpone your plans. The U.S. has suspended the import of avocados from Mexico after an inspector at a U.S. plant received a threat. The U.S. authorities came to this decision...
MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Two years after workers at Mexico's Tridonex auto-parts plant began a campaign to replace a union that they accused of failing to push for higher wages, they will get a chance next week to elect a new group to represent them. Tridonex's unlisted U.S....
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández was arrested at the request of the United States on drug trafficking charges Tuesday and a Honduran judge will decide if he is eventually extradited to stand trial in the U.S. While Hernández was president, he was untouchable...
MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday asked U.S. senators to stay out of El Salvador's "internal affairs" after they called for an investigation into the economic risks the United States faces due to the Central American country's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender. Senators Jim...
Biden's push to bring El Salvador to ruin would facilitate illegal migration, growth in crime, enable human rights abuses and terrorism and encourage China, Iran and Russia to further entrench themselves next door.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president broadened his campaign against the mainstream press Wednesday, demanding information on the incomes of several prominent journalists, including Univision’s Jorge Ramos. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has accused journalists who publish critical stories of being “mercenaries” and “sellouts.”...
MEXICO CITY — Exploding gang violence, gun battles, bombs dropped from drones, the forced displacement of thousands of people — none of it has dampened the U.S. appetite for avocados from Mexico’s western state of Michoacán. But a threatening phone call made to an avocado inspector with the U.S. Department of Agriculture could change that.
Tegucigalpa, Honduras — After years of speculation in Honduras, the United States formally requested the arrest and extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernández less than three weeks after he left office. Honduran security forces surrounded Hernández's neighborhood Monday night and the Supreme Court of Justice scheduled an urgent meeting Tuesday morning to select a judge to handle the extradition request. A standoff ensued.
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. imports of new Mexican avocado harvests will stay suspended for "as long as necessary" to ensure the safety of U.S. inspectors who were threatened verbally in Mexico's western Michoacan state, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Monday. The halt of export inspections on Feb....
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday defended his decision last week to disclose the purported salary of a prominent journalist, a step which drew widespread criticism at a time of heightened concern for reporters’ security in the country. On Friday, Lopez Obrador divulged...
Just before kickoff of Super Bowl LVI, the United States temporarily banned the import of Mexican avocados from the country amid soaring prices in the fruit and heigtened demand for guacamole for the big game. It also came as Avocados from Mexico, the importer trade group for avocado growers in...
The United States has asked Honduras to arrest former President Juan Orlando Hernández for his eventual extradition to the U.S., officials confirmed Monday. National Police and soldiers surrounded the neighborhood around Hernández’s home Monday night. Honduras’ foreign affairs ministry initially said via Twitter that it had notified...
