New stalking charges filed against man accused of hounding another DJ at The Current

By Shaymus McLaughlin
 2 days ago
A Twin Cities man accused of hounding an on-air personality at 89.3 The Current faces new stalking charges in the case.

Ramsey County prosecutors added two felony stalking charges earlier this month to the existing case against Patrick H. Kelly. The 62-year-old had originally been charged in October with multiple counts of violating a restraining order, following accusations he obsessively targeted The Current's DJ Jade.

Jade, music director and on-air host at the radio station, said she is worried for her own safety, as well as the safety of her loved ones, as a result of Kelly's actions. The charges allege that, beginning in June of last year through late October, Kelly repeatedly showed up to Jade's home, sent flowers (to her work and home), dropped off a burner phone with a note to call him, and had various gifts and letters delivered to her.

Much of this happened after Jade had taken out a restraining order against him, the charges state.

Kelly has previously been accused of engaging in similar behavior toward one of Jade's on-air colleagues. He pleaded guilty in 2015 to stalking and threatening The Current DJ Mary Lucia, and was sentenced to five years probation in that case (the maximum allowed by law).

Jade has told authorities Kelly's stalking has her constantly "on edge," according to the complaint. She's fearful to go on walks or runs alone, has private security and worries about what he might do, the charges state.

Kelly is now charged with six felony counts:

  • Two counts of stalking (added via an amended complaint filed on Feb. 2)
  • Two counts of harassment that includes a third or subsequent violation in a 10-year period
  • Two counts of harassment for violating a restraining order within 10 years of a previous domestic violence conviction

The harassment charges had initially been spread across three separate cases. On Feb. 9, a judge dismissed two of those cases, with the charges then consolidated into one single criminal case.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all six counts. A pre-trial hearing is set for March 21, 2022.

