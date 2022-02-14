ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers take QB in a class top-heavy at offensive line and pass rusher

By Ryan Wilson
CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThat's it, the 2021 NFL season is officially a wrap, which means we're finally, fully into draft season. The talk naturally turns to team needs, even for the Super Bowl champs, and such conversations usually begin at the quarterback position. But as you're well aware, this QB class isn't...

www.cbssports.com

pff.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seattle Seahawks swap Russell Wilson for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral, Malik Willis heads to Pittsburgh

The Los Angeles Rams have officially been crowned world champions, securing the Lombardi Trophy with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. With that, the 2022 NFL Draft order is set, which means it’s time to present my first post-Super Bowl mock draft. And for this edition, I’m going to introduce everyone’s favorite pre-draft wrench: first-round trades.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

2022 NFL first round mock draft: NY Jets make surprise pick at No. 4

New York Jets address both sides of the football in 2022 NFL first-round mock draft. The 2021 NFL season is officially over after the Los Angles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl by a score of 23-20. With the draft order now set, it’s time to turn the attention to the offseason, and most importantly, the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: It's clear the Patriots need an offensive weapon

Now that the Super Bowl is behind us, it's time. Let's throw ourselves into the draft. We've already dipped our toes in those waters, but it's time to really home in. Hence this mock, which was a fascinating exercise to carry out less than 24 hours after the last game of the 2021 season.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Post Super Bowl Risers

With the Super Bowl in the books and the NFL offseason underway, it's time to dive deep into these mock drafts. The NFL Draft order at the top will be solidified soon enough and we can start predicting the early portion of the first round. Let's dive into the first round of the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Vikings trade up, select QB to learn behind Kirk Cousins; two other QBs go in top 11

The first mock draft is always the toughest, and this year seems to have a different layer of difficulty. First of all, any mock draft completed before free agency begins is working with a severe lack of information because we don't know how teams plan to address their needs until we see where they're spending money on the market, but that's the case every year.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

4 NFL Draft questions with Dane Brugler: Could the Detroit Lions afford to pass on EDGE early?

After Malik Willis wowed the Detroit Lions world—or at least me—in the Senior Bowl, his draft stock began to rise to the point where he might be a top-10 pick. With that in mind, I proposed that if the Lions want to draft Willis, they should be looking to trade down to do so. This, of course, would take the Lions out of the the Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux conversations.
NFL
thelines.com

NFL No. 1 Draft Pick Odds: Pass Rusher Or Pass Protector?

For the first time in some years, uncertainty surrounds who will go first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. Will they go with one of the premier pass rushers? A sturdy offensive tackle? Will they trade the pick? DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook released NFL Draft odds, specifically prices on which player will go first overall.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Reaction To Super Bowl Loss Goes Viral

The Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl champions! After a thrilling 23-20 victory, the Rams avenged their Super Bowl loss from four years ago and found a way to take down the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, when one team wins another team has to lose. Joe Burrow and company looked like...
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Has 3-Word Message After Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back in the lab after watching the Rams capture their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Taking to his Twitter the next morning, Mahomes kept it simple. “Time to go,” he tweeted, with a flex and clock emoji. The Kansas City Chiefs...
NFL
firstsportz.com

“He’s a punk” Fans are not happy with Aaron Donald as a brawl breaks out in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald and his Los Angeles Rams defense are learning what it’s like to have to stop the magic of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. While they had a solid first half, they came out in the second and immediately gave up a big score to lose the lead they had. While there was some controversy to it, no flag was called for offensive pass interference and the Bengals score stood.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Joe Burrow Pregame Photo

Joe Burrow is ready for Super Bowl 56. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are scheduled to kick off at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on Sunday night. Ahead of the game, Burrow is rocking quite an outfit. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is going viral on social media...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Has A Special Outfit Today

Super Bowl 56 is less than two hours away from kickoff. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC. Sean McVay could be coaching his final game. “I love this so much that it’s such...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl 56 Tonight

Tom Brady is used to setting his calendar for the Super Bowl this time of year. But unfortunately for the G.O.A.T., he forgot to cancel this year’s Super Bowl LVI event in his phone after the Rams eliminated his Bucs in the divisional round. “[Expletive]…” Brady tweeted.
NFL
Sporting News

What Matthew Stafford said to Joe Burrow in post-Super Bowl 56 mic'd-up moment

Matthew Stafford stole the Bengals' soul, but showed that he still has one himself. Stafford led the Rams down the field late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56 and sent Cincinnati home packing following a Cooper Kupp touchdown pass (and, later, Aaron Donald sealing the game). The Rams...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA

