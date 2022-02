If you were an active Instagram user in the summer of 2020, you’ll likely recall the common online actions used to indicate that a person was a supporter of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. They could have been as insignificant as a post containing nothing but a black square, a trend quickly ridiculed for its virtue-signaling undertones. If someone wanted to take it a step further, they’d reshare an infographic or news article, to show that they were doing their part in “educating” people. What was the true shining star among all of these, however, was posting proof of a donation towards the cause, or even starting a personal fundraiser. This highlighted something tangible, an unquestionable marker of one’s contribution to the BLM movement.

ADVOCACY ・ 13 DAYS AGO