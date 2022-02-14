ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ice Nine Kills drop special Valentine’s Day release “Take Your Pick”

By Taylor Linzinmeir
Alternative Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce Nine Kills are celebrating Valentine’s Day by releasing an animated music video for their track “Take Your Pick.” The song and visual features Cannibal Corpse‘s Corpsegrinder and are inspired by the horror flick My Bloody Valentine. Spencer Charnas spoke about the track...

www.altpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
qrockonline.com

Ice Nine Kills premieres bloody, animated video for “Take Your Pick”

Well, this is certainly one way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Ice Nine Kills has premiered the video for “Take Your Pick,” a track off the band’s horror-themed new album, Welcome to Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2. The animated clip — which, like the song, takes inspiration from the slasher film My Bloody Valentine — follows a masked murderer as they kill everyone in their path with a pickaxe.
MUSIC
theadvocate.com

Romance movies from 5 decades: Take your pick or watch them all for Valentine's Day:

Even though February is the shortest month of the year, Valentine’s Day packs it with the chance for romance. No, not dates — romantic movies. No one is stopping you from indulging in a good romance any other month of the year, but it feels more special during the month of love. However, the romance genre is a lot to wade through, especially in today’s world of streaming services that pump out movies of sometimes questionable quality.
MOVIES
People

Ciara's Best Valentine's Day Gift Picks for Everyone in Your Family

"My kids are obsessed with Pop Its of all shapes and sizes," says the mom of Future, 7, Sienna, 4, and Win, 1. "It seems like they can never have too many." "Date nights are something Russ and I prioritize, but you have to mix it up and keep it fresh and fun," Ciara says. These scratch-off cards keep you guessing.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Nine Kills#Music Video#Merch#The Trinity Of Terror
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Valentine’s Day Thirst Trap Rocking Savage X Fenty

Lil Kim wished her fans a “#HAPPYLOVEDAY,” blessing their Instagram feeds with a slideshow of photos wearing Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line. In three different poses, the rapper showed off her best angles in a neon mesh bodysuit. The Brooklyn-born rapper left celebrities and fans speechless...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

J.Lo reveals early Valentine's Day gift from Ben Affleck that melted her heart, plus more news

JLo gets candid about Ben's early Valetine's Day gift before their Super Bowl date. These two lovebirds got an early start on Valentine's Day 2022. In her On The JLo newsletter over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez revealed her on-again love Ben Affleck surprised her with a pre-V-Day gift that she said "melted my heart." It was an edited music video for her track, "On My Way" from "Marry Me" that featured photos of the couple dating back to their first stab at romance in 2002. Although the relationship didn't work out — they got engaged before calling it quits in 2004 and then reunited last year — Jennifer told fans the gift gave her new ideas about how love works. "Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," she said of the video, noting that it was "very special and personal," according to People. Jen and Ben were later spotted enjoying a Super Bowl date night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, as the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals. At one point, the cameras showed Jen dancing next to Ben in the stands before the two watched Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and more performers during the Halftime Show.
CELEBRITIES
radiokmzn.com

KEITH RICHARDS TO RELEASE 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF SOLO ALBUM 'MAIN OFFENDER'

BMG has announced that in honor of the 30th anniversary of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards’ acclaimed solo album Main Offender, the record label will release a limited edition super-deluxe boxset on March 18. Featuring a number of previously unreleased songs from the Winos Live In London ’92 performance...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Sends a Cheeky Valentine’s Day Greeting to Someone Who’s About to Play a Big Role in Her Life

Plus, her new on-screen pairing gets what may be the funniest smush name of all time. After The Young and Restless dropped its preview for the week to come, Courtney Hope, as many an actor will, shared it to her Instagram account. You’ve probably seen the clip by now, right? In it, Sally and Adam get hot and heavy, then she tells him that she doesn’t want to carry on with him in secret. He replies exactly the way she hoped that he would — by saying that he couldn’t think of any reason to keep her a secret.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

La La Anthony Goes Monochrome in Little Black Dress & Pointy Boots for Hardware LDN’s Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony makes all-black look super-chic for her latest appearance. The “Power” actress was spotted while attending the Hardware LDN fall 2022 show on Monday in London while wearing a sleek fashion-forward look. For the outfit, Anthony donned a black leather trench jacket that incorporated an eye-catching red trim. The double-breasted jacket also had sleeves covered in fluffy feathers, which added a sophisticated feel. Underneath, Anthony wore a black sheer mock turtleneck minidress that had black vertical stripes. She...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
iheart.com

A Top Ten List Of Classic Rock's Greatest '4th' Albums

The Top Ten Greatest Classic Rock ‘Fourth’ Albums. Historic debut albums are usually done on a shoestring and they somehow grab our attention and alter our path. Sometimes they even stop us in our tracks. Great sophomore albums prove the first wasn’t a lucky accident and the third hints that this band may be hanging around for awhile. Iconic fourth albums reveal the confidence that the band members have in their own muse and their ability to stay focused on that even as the trappings and pitfalls of success beckon.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Eminem's Daughters Hailie & Alaina Celebrated Their Dad's Half-Time Show With Cute Super Bowl Photos

There are certainly perks to have an uber-famous father, who just happens to be playing the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Hailie Jade Mathers and Alaina Marie Scott enjoyed a prime SoFi Stadium seat to watch their dad, Eminem, take the field with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar for an action-packed performance. Hailie Jade shared her box-seat view of the field, wearing a pair of light-wash jeans and a black leather jacket. She stood smiling at the railing and captioned the sweet photo, “here for the halftime show, staying for stafford.” The 26-year-old...
NFL
Alternative Press

BLACKPINK’s Rosé covers Neck Deep’s “December”—watch

Rosé recently shared a video of her cover of the Neck Deep song “December” on YouTube. You can check out the video of her in the studio below. Rosé is a member of the K-pop group BLACKPINK formed by YG Entertainment. She was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, but is now based in South Korea. She released her first solo two-song EP, R, in March 2021.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy