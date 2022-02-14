ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Private Equity Firm CD&R Offers to Buy Rest of Cornerstone Building Brands

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

(Reuters) - Cornerstone Building Brands Inc said on Monday that private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) had proposed to acquire the rest of the building products maker for $24.65 per...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

MoneyGram to be bought by Madison Dearborn for about $1 billion

MoneyGram International Inc., one of the largest money-transfer services in the U.S., agreed to be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners for about $1 billion in cash. The private equity firm will pay $11 a share for Dallas-based MoneyGram, the companies said Tuesday in a statement. The price is 23% higher than the closing price Monday. Madison Dearborn also agreed to refinance $799 million of the target's debt.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Investment in NBA Teams Is in High Demand for Private Equity Firms

Private equity firms are taking a big interest in investing in NBA teams, the sports league showing the highest ROI over the last two decades according to Sportico, Forbes, and PitchBook. Wylie Fernyhough, lead analys for private equity at PitchBook joined Cheddar News to discuss the way firms are looking to get a piece of the action on the court. “There’s a certain amount of rarity, with these," Fernyhough said. "They’re not exactly printing new NBA franchises."
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Products#Private Equity Firm#Reuters#Clayton Dubilier Rice#Cd R#Refinitiv Ibes#Sec#Bloomberg News
Seeking Alpha

Cornerstone Building Brands: The CBR Deal Spread Represents An Opportunity

On February 13, 2022, CBR, majority owner of Cornerstone Building Brands, announced a take private bid of $24.65 per share. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) received a firm proposal on February 13, 2022, to take the company private by its 51% majority owner Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CBR) at $24.65 per share. Shares naturally rose from its Friday close of $18.40 to close at $22.44, up almost 22%. The bid has been characterized as a "best and final" offer by CBR. This bid spread of $2.21 represents a 9.8% upside on the current share price. If you have been long shares, this is already a nice return but the question is whether it is worth continuing to hold shares to close this spread. This article looks at the information we know now to try to assess the risk of a deal break.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Cornerstone Buildings stock soars toward 3 1/2-year high after disclosure of CD&R buyout bid

Shares of Cornerstone Buildings Brands Inc. CNR, +21.85% jumped 24.6% in premarket trading toward a 3 1/2-year high after the exterior building products maker disclosed a buyout bid from private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC that values Cornerstone at more than $3 billion. CD&R, which already owns 49% of Cornerstone's outstanding shares, said it will pay $24.65 in cash for the rest of the outstanding shares. That represents a 34.0% premium to Friday's closing price of $18.40. Based on 126.2 million shares outstanding as of Nov. 2, the bid implies a market capitalization for Cornerstone of $3.11 billion. Cornerstone said it is considering CD&R's buyout bid, as well as any other available strategic alternatives. Cornerstone's stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2018, has rallied 8.0% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

FNZ valued at $20 billion in private equity raise

FNZ Group said it received $1.1 billion in equity funding from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a separate sum from Motive Partners in a deal that values the wealth management platform at about $20 billion. CPP's infusion was part of $1.4 billion the company raised in total, which it disclosed Friday. Once part of Credit Suisse, FNZ launched in 2003 in New Zealand. Since then, the company has grown its assets under management more than seven times to more than $1.5 trillion from $212 billion in the past five years. CDPQ and Generation Investment Management acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018. Temasek invested in the company in 2021. Along with the private equity and pension plan shareholders, FNZ Group also has more than 800 employee-shareholders. Adrian Durham remains founder and group CEO of FNZ. Lazard & Co. Ltd. was exclusive financial adviser on the deal.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Motley Fool

Asana CEO Buys $1 Billion Of Company Stock

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Dustin Moskovitz has confidence in his company. Lots and lots of confidence. How much? Since June 2021, he has bought over $1 billion...
STOCKS
Bisnow

Retail REIT Launches With $547M Portfolio Acquisition

A portfolio acquisition of more than a half-billion dollars has a newly renamed retail REIT off to a fast start under its new moniker. American Finance Trust has completed the acquisition of 44 open-air U.S. shopping centers for a total of $547M. The deal is the first part of an...
RETAIL
bloomberglaw.com

Paul Hastings Helps IPO for PropTech Focused SPAC, Jaguar Global

Paul Hastings advised Jaguar Global Growth Corp. I, a special-purpose acquisition company, on its $200 million initial public offering, the law firm said. Miami-headquarterd Jaguar Global Growth Corp. I is a partnership between real estate private equity fund Jaguar Growth Partners Group LLC and Hennessy Capital Group LLC, which was founded in 2013 and is a sponsor of several SPACs. The SPAC is led by Jaguar Growth Partners’ chief executive officer and co-founder Gary Garrabrant, according to a statement.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Zendesk spurns $17B private equity takeover offer

In a statement, they said they were duty-bound to review such an offer, but after doing so, they felt confident about rejecting it:. “Consistent with its fiduciary obligations, after careful review and consideration conducted in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, the Board concluded that this non-binding proposal significantly undervalues the Company and is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.”
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Zendesk surges after private equity firms bid for software company (update)

Update 4:25pm: Updates to add Zendesk confirming that the company rejected an offer. Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares surged on Thursday on reports that several private equity firms, including Thoma Bravo LP, have bid for the software company. The Wall Street Journal reported that in addition to they buyout bids, Zendesk (ZEN)...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Zendesk Receives Takeover Approaches From Private-Equity Firms

Zendesk Inc. ZEN 10.74% came under new pressure over its proposal to buy the parent of web-survey company SurveyMonkey, MNTV -2.52% with the company saying it has received a roughly $17 billion bid of its own and a shareholder activist preparing to launch a proxy fight. Zendesk said Thursday after...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Zendesk Rejects $16 Billion Offer From Private Equity Consortium

(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc, the software company under activist shareholder pressure to abandon its $3.9 billion all-stock acquisition of the parent of online survey portal SurveyMonkey, said on Thursday it had rejected an acquisition offer from a consortium of private equity firms for as much $16 billion. The offer from...
BUSINESS
plasticsnews.com

Is private equity losing interest in plastics? Not according to the numbers

About a year ago, I got a reminder that I should trust the plastics industry experts that we talk to every day, not to mention the ones on our own editorial staff. It came after Reuters published a story with the provocative headline "Private equity's falling out of love with plastic packaging."
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Zendesk CEO says there's nothing more to say about private-equity buyout offer

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Chief Executive Mikkel Svane said the customer-service software company has said all it is going to say about rejecting an unsolicited acquisition offer. Speaking on a conference call Thursday, Svane said Zendesk (ZEN) received an offer to be acquired for between $127 and $132 a share, but that its board, and advisors, decided that the offer "significantly undervalues our company" and rejected the proposal.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Private Equity Merges Anexinet, Veristor Systems

Anexinet, backed by private equity firm Mill Point Capital, has merged with Veristor Systems Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This is technology M&A deal number 172 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021 and 2020 listed here. Founded in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy