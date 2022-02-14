ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mara Agrait: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelor’ Star Who Has Clayton Doubting Another Woman

Clayton Echard has a lot to think about after Mara Agrait shocks him with a claim about some of the other women in the house on the Feb. 14 episode of ‘The Bachelor.’

A preview for the Feb. 14 episode of The Bachelor shows Mara Agrait confronting Clayton Echard with some claims that have him doubting some of the other ladies. “I’ve been nothing but honest with you,” she says. “I’ve been vulnerable, I’ve been sweet, cute, flirty. I’ve done literally everything that you say you’re looking for and I’m getting nothing in return. You’ve been adamant saying that you’re looking for a wife, children and long-term. But women that you’re directing your attention to don’t reflect that.”

Mara also says that “age” is a factor with some of the women. When Clayton points out that Sarah Hamrick is the youngest woman in the house, Mara admits, “She’s definitely one of the people I would think is maybe not fully ready.” Mara’s confession leaves Clayton wondering who is actually on the show for the right reasons. As we wait to see how it plays out for him, learn more about Mara here:

1. What Does Mara Do?

Mara’s ABC bio lists her career as an “entrepreneur,” and her LinkedIn reveals that she works as Director of Development at SilverSmart Tech. Mara said she became an entrepreneur after working as an Executive Assistant to CEOs of numerous companies in New York City. Mara and her father created SilverSmart Tech, a technology education program.

“The course teaches the benefits of technology through hands-on activities, peer interaction and practical application,” Mara says of the program, which is targeted towards Baby Boomers hoping to expand their technological expertise. “We offer basic to advanced courses in social connections, internet safety, health & wellness management and life enrichment.” The company was launched in 2018 in Florida.

Mara also appears to work for an event planning company, A Great Event Company, which she tags in her Instagram bio.

2. Where Is Mara From?

Mara was born in Puerto Rico and moved to the United States with her family when she was young, according to her ABC bio. Now, Mara calls New Jersey home, although her company is based in Florida.

3. Where Did Mara Go To College?

Mara graduated from Rutger’s University in New Jersey with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication & Psychology in 2011. She went on to major in Hospitality Management and Event Planning at the Institute of Culinary Education. The two-year program ended in 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK6jG_0eECtALg00
Mara meeting Clayton on night one of filming. (ABC)

4. Mara Loves To Travel

In addition to working hard, Mara also loves traveling in her spare time. She has an entire Instagram page dedicated to her travels. “On the ultimate adventure with my dog and my van exploring all this land has to offer,” Mara explains in the Instagram bio. She shares photos of the places she’s visited on this page.

5. What Is Mara Looking For In A Partner?

“[Mara] considers herself the life of the party and is looking for a man to settle down with and keep life fun,” her ABC bio reveals. “When it comes to relationships, Mara is extremely nurturing but can be quite tough — she loves hard, fights hard and is extremely passionate.”

Comments / 0

