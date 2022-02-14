ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden Sends Love To Jill For Valentine’s Day: ‘You’re The Love Of My Life’

By James Crowley
 2 days ago
Gene J Puskar/AP/Shutterstock

Romance is in the air at the White House, as the president sent his wife an extra sweet Valentine’s Day message with a throwback photo.

President Joe Biden had an extra sweet Valentine’s Day message for his wife of over 40 years, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Monday February 14. The 79-year-old president posted a throwback photo of himself and his wife, 70, sitting on a beach when they were younger and looked like they were in the throes of young love. “You’re the love of my life and the life of my love, Jilly,” he wrote.

Of course, the president isn’t the only one celebrating Valentine’s Day. Jill shared a romantic bible verse from 1 Corinthians and posted a photo of the White House’s V-Day set up with pictures of dogs and cats and a heart with the quote on it. “Three things will last forever faith, hope and love, and the greatest of these is love,” the verse she shared read. While their Valentine’s day plans aren’t known, maybe Joe will take her out to dinner for a romantic date.

Of course, it was just the president and first lady that sent their Valentine’s regards to each other. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also celebrated their love for one another with romantic pictures of themselves. Like the president, Emhoff shared a photo of him and his wife hugging on a beach. “Life is always brighter by your side,” he wrote in the tweet. The Vice President posted a photo of herself and her husband hugging in an office along with her message. “No better partner to have on this incredible journey,” she wrote.

During the Bidens’ second Valentine’s Day in the White House, it seemed like an incredibly joyous occasion. During their first year as the first family, Jill had similarly decorated the White House lawn with gigantic candy hearts with phrases like “Compassion” and Unity” on them and rushed to show her husband the sweet (pun intended) display. The president had said that Valentine’s was his wife’s “favorite day” so it’s no surprise that she’s gone all out to celebrate. “I just wanted some joy, and I think just, with the pandemic, everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope. That’s all,” she said during the 2021 celebration.

Jill’s White House decorations should come as no surprise! The first lady has really made the presidential home cozy and shown off tons of spectacular decorations for holidays, like when they celebrated their first Christmas as president and first lady with fabulous decorations.

