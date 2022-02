When it comes to space launch, the more safety you want, the more money you can expect to pay. United Launch Alliance, for example -- the joint venture between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) that has historically been NASA's favorite launch contractor -- has an unparalleled record of launch success, with 148 straight launches to orbit (through Jan. 22) ...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO