Natilus Books $6B in Advance Commitments for Autonomous Cargo Aircraft

By Jane Edwards
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatilus has secured $6 billion in advance commitments to deliver over 440 autonomous cargo aircraft to major airlines and integrators. The purchase commitments for Natilus’ unmanned aerial vehicles were from Volatus Aerospace, Flexport, Dymond, Astral Aviation...

Related
simpleflying.com

Singapore Airlines Orders 22 GE9X Engines For Its Boeing 777Xs

Singapore Airlines has signed a contract with US conglomerate General Electric for the latter to provide a further 22 engines for its Boeing 777X aircraft. The companies had already previously agreed on a deal for 40 examples of General Electric's GE9X turbofan. A 12-year services contract also forms part of the agreement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dcvelocity.com

C.H. Robinson, Waymo partner to advance autonomous trucking for logistics

Global logistics company C.H. Robinson and autonomous truck technology firm Waymo Via are partnering to advance the development of autonomous trucking for logistics and supply chain, the companies said today. The companies said they will combine the benefits of Waymo Via’s driving technology, Waymo Driver, with C.H. Robinson’s logistics technology platform, Navisphere. In the first phase of the collaboration, the companies will use Waymo Via level 4 autonomous trucks to haul freight for C.H. Robinson customers between Dallas and Houston. Level 4 autonomous technology allows vehicles to operate in self-driving mode, but within limited areas. Waymo and C.H. Robinson said the pilots will be supervised by human drivers in the trucks. The companies did not say when the tests will begin, but said they will run multiple pilots over the next few years, according to Charlie Jatt, head of commercialization for trucking at Waymo Via. C.H. Robinson’s Chief Commercial Officer Chris O’Brien said the partnership will explore how autonomous driving technology can help increase capacity and sustainability in trucking and logistics in general, as well as how the technology can benefit its customers and carriers. The partners said the collaboration will leverage C.H. Robinson’s business with small and medium-sized carriers–those with less than 400 tractors–to gauge how autonomous driving technology can benefit that segment of the trucking industry, in particular. “We believe there is a real opportunity to bring our scale and information advantage to bear to help develop transportation solutions for them [customers and carriers] and their ability to participate in and benefit from AV [autonomous vehicles],” O’Brien said in a press statement Wednesday. “C.H. Robinson is also best positioned to represent the role of drivers and small and mid-size carriers in a more autonomous future.” Waymo Via is the trucking and local delivery business of autonomous driving tech firm Waymo. Jatt said the division will deliver its technology in a driver-as-a-service model, meaning that it will partner with truck manufacturers to provide Waymo Driver as a service available on vehicles. Waymo Via is already working with Daimler Truck to develop an autonomous chassis that will be equipped with the technology.
INDUSTRY
talkbusiness.net

King Aerospace to expand operations, lease 2 hangars at XNA

King Aerospace Commercial Corp., an aircraft services company of Dallas-based King Aerospace Inc., will lease two hangars at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill and begin operating there in May, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 15) news release. The secure-environment hangars will be used to support specialized, Federal Aviation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechCrunch

Joby Aviation partners with Japanese airline to launch air taxi service

Joby’s intent to start up operations in Japan comes to light a week after the company announced plans to launch an air taxi service in South Korea in partnership with SK Telecom. Joby will work with SKT spinoff T Map Mobility platform to integrate air taxis into T Map’s subscription-based mobility-as-a-service platform.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Cargo#Air Transportation#Volatus Aerospace#Astral Aviation#Aurora International#Uav
freightwaves.com

Sichuan Airlines to receive 1st A330 converted freighters built in China

Two Chinese carriers have committed to lease Airbus A330 converted freighters that will be produced in China by aerospace manufacturer Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), a joint venture between Airbus and Singapore’s ST Engineering. CBD Aviation, the Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank, on Tuesday announced the order of 12 additional...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theloadstar.com

Flexport places advanced purchase commitment for 100-tonne cargo drone

Flexport has placed an advanced purchase commitment for two of Natilus’s larger cargo UAV designs, the 100t, pitting cargo drone technology squarely in competition with conventional aircraft. The US company is producing the world’s first purpose-designed and manufactured autonomous aircraft for air freight transport and, with others, including Volatus...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Azul Cargo introduces the world’s first E195 Class F freighter aircraft

In another industry milestone, Azul Cargo introduces today, the world’s first Class F freighter aircraft. This innovative initiative was conducted in-house in partnership with LHColus Tecnologia, starting with the conceptual design development, cabin preparation, concept proof and development test flights. The final aircraft certification, received on February 1, 2022 had given the partnership with the Brazilian Aviation Authority, Anac.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
suasnews.com

Advanced Aircraft Company secures AFWERX contract to develop Next Generation Tactical UAS

Hampton, VA – February, 2022 – Advanced Aircraft Company (AAC), a developer of long-endurance hybrid-electric unmanned aircraft systems designed for a wide range of commercial, defense and public safety applications, has been selected by the United States Air Force (USAF) AFWERX program for the development of Small Unmanned Aerial Systems (SUAS) as part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program Open Topics 21.2/B Cohort.
HAMPTON, VA
TrendHunter.com

Autonomous Cargo Drones

Natilus, a California-based startup that specializes in developing solutions for the international air cargo industry, is launching a high-tech cargo drone that makes use of autonomous technology as well as a novel structure that allows it to carry significantly more freight than other aircraft of a similar size. The Natilus...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tree Hugger

Hydrogen-Fueled Planes Could Meet One-Third of Air Travel Demands by 2050

As an Englishman living in the U.S., I was pleased to see Google Flights start to list relative emissions next to every single itinerary. After all, while there is much power in refusing to fly altogether, it’s not unreasonable to assume that many of us will continue to fly—and a shift to lower emissions routes could help heap pressure on airlines to finally start tackling their operational footprint. (Research by the International Council on Clean Transportation has found emissions can vary as much as 80% on different routes between the same two airports.)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techeblog.com

Valkyrie Systems Receives US Air Force Grant to Develop Hoverjet Guardian, an Amphibious Hybrid VTOL That Can Hit 700MPH

Valkyrie Systems Aerospace announced today that the company has officially been approved for a US Air Force research to continue development on its HoverJet Guardian. This concept is basically a hybrid eVTOL and high-speed jet system designed to provide the high speeds of jet aircraft as well as the maneuverability of Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) systems. It can be opereated in three different modes: aircraft, hovercraft, and amphibious. Read more for a short video and additional information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force Successfully Completed the First Remote Controlled Flight of an eVTOL Aircraft

Last month was a busy time for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft as two new models took off to the skies for the first time ever. Firstly on December 8th, 2021, we reported that Austria-based CycloTech successfully completed the first test flight of its eVTOL flying taxi prototype design, a 176 lb (83 kg) demonstrator that featured Voith-Schneider rotors instead of the traditional propellers seen in other recent multi-rotor designs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ExecutiveBiz

ULA Adds Kansas-Based Milling Precision to Atlas V Rocket Supplier Network

United Launch Alliance has awarded Wichita, Kansas-based company Milling Precision a supplier contract to provide fabricated and machined parts for its Atlas V launch vehicle. Milling Precision joins a network of suppliers supporting the family of rockets that has conducted 90 payload missions for the Department of Defense, NASA and various commercial customers, ULA said Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
Reuters

Brazil's Embraer signs R&D partnership with Widerøe and Rolls-Royce on sustainable aircraft

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) said on Wednesday it signed a research partnership with Norwegian company Widerøe and Rolls-Royce (RR.L) aiming to create a conceptual zero-emission regional aircraft. The study will last 12 months and will provide research and pre-competitive development of regional sustainable aircraft, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

What Does The Future Of Long-Haul Aircraft Look Like?

The last two decades have seen a shift towards more lean and efficient long-haul operations, starting with the aircraft type. Gone are the days of quad-engine giants as narrowbodies rapidly take over the market. So what does the future of long-haul aircraft look like?. Make it smaller?. For airlines, striking...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

Flexport to launch Eastern Airlines’ 777 express freighter service

Rapidly growing freight forwarder Flexport said Tuesday it has signed a multiyear contract for dedicated transport with Eastern Air, a new entrant that intends to deploy light-duty 777 freighters focused on e-commerce shipments with a quick-to-market, low-cost strategy to fill a persistent gap for available airlift. Privately held Eastern Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

