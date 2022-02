Roger Edwards has joined Aptima Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aptima, as Chief Commercialization Officer. He has more than 25 years of experience in providing business, investment and technical guidance for the development and commercialization of new solutions within a variety of markets. Roger specializes in business and technology advisory services, as well as managing new solution introductions to the market. He is also a is a Certified Public Accountant within the State of Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO