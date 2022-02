As the primary election cycle heats up toward a March 1 election, the rhetoric of some candidates has become more vociferous. Among those that seem to be clamoring for office by attacking both institutions and specific organizations is U.S. Congressman Chip Roy from Texas’ 21st Congressional District. Roy is in a primary race against three challengers and seems to be invoking strong rhetoric to prove himself to his right-wing base and to avoid a potential runoff election.

