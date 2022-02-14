ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official NFL Flag Football League Announces Arrival in San Angelo

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – The National Football League, along with local partners, will be starting a flag football league this year for children of all ages.

According to the league's commissioner Pablo Barrientos, starting May 2022, San Angelo's official NFL flag football will begin its inaugural season. This league will feature a number of events including games, practices, an NFL like combine event, the Pro Bowl, and of course the Super Bowl.

Along with the NFL, the local tie will be the San Angelo Flag Football Association. The leagues will vary between ages 5-15.

Winners of each league will participate in a regional tournament and winner of that will play in the national tournament. Teams will also get a chance to participate in the actual NFL probowl.

Online registration is now open. Cost is $80 and it will include the jersey, shorts, and flags. Coaching a team is free and the league is looking for officials.

For more info visit the link here.

San Angelo, TX
