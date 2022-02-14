First responders rescue baby born, left on Omaha sidewalk

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — The father of an infant killed in a house fire in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, has been charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the case. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Sunday in Shawnee, and firefighters battling the flames found the body of the infant inside home. Television station WDAF reports that police later arrested 28-year-old Nicholas Adam Ecker.

