Elections and redistricting were the topics of two emergency sessions called by the Mingo County Commission in as many weeks. During the most recent meeting held, Jan. 27, the commission voted to move Williamson Precinct 1 from its traditional location in Williamson Towers because of continuing COVID-19 restrictions. The Gilman Drive Precinct 48 will also be moved from the old Gilman Store to Mountain Harley-Davidson located near the intersection of U.S. 119 and U.S. 65.

MINGO COUNTY, WV ・ 19 DAYS AGO