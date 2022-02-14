ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Canada's Trudeau To Invoke Emergency Powers To End Protests, Police Break Up Armed Group

By Steve Scherer, David Ljunggren
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to invoke rarely used special measures allowing him to tackle protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa, sources said on Monday. In the province of Alberta on Monday, police said they broke up...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
bitcoin.com

Trudeau Warns Truckers Government Will 'Respond With Whatever It Takes,' 2 Freedom Convoy Crypto Fundraisers Reach Goals

The truckers Freedom Convoy in Canada continues even after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned the truckers the government is ready to “respond with whatever it takes.” Furthermore, an Ontario judge on Friday ordered protestors to end the blockade at Ambassador Bridge, and TD Bank gave around a million dollars donated to the Freedom Convoy to the Canadian court. Meanwhile, two cryptocurrency fundraisers have successfully completed and Canadian officials are aware of these efforts.
The Independent

Biden urges Trudeau to use federal powers to end Canada trucker convoy’s bridge blockade

The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke...
POLITICO

Trudeau's own party is starting to turn on him over Covid restrictions

OTTAWA, Ontario — A backbench lawmaker from Justin Trudeau’s own caucus is accusing the prime minister of dividing and stigmatizing Canadians by politicizing vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions. Joël Lightbound delivered the stunning, scathing assessment Tuesday in Ottawa with the big rigs of the so-called Freedom Convoy just...
POLITICO

Biden, Trudeau talk convoys as U.S. braces for Canadian-style protests

OTTAWA, Ont. — Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau compared notes Friday on trucker convoy protests and agreed to coordinate on shutting down the destabilizing demonstrations. The Canadian prime minister said he and the U.S. president spoke about the American and global influences behind a movement that has blocked key border crossings and occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks. Trudeau said he also spoke with Biden about the forced closure of three ports of entry, including the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.
myfox28columbus.com

Canada's Justin Trudeau preparing to declare 'martial law', per report

OTTAWA, CANADA (TND) — Sources say Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to invoke “martial law” to give the nation’s federal government greater authority to quell anti-vaccine mandate protests taking place across the country. Anonymous sources who reportedly could not speak on the matter publicly told...
MarketRealist

Can Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Really Freeze Bank Accounts?

Truckers in Canada are protesting pandemic mandates that require them to be fully vaccinated to avoid quarantine when they renter the country from the U.S. Truckers are calling for the end of the vaccine, mask, and quarantine requirements. They're also calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In response, Trudeau is calling to freeze their bank accounts, but can he do that?
The Atlantic

Canada’s Trucker Blockades Are a Warning

Within a week of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, demonstrators were marching in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Australia, and many other countries. The European and Asian protesters mimicked the style and symbolism of the protests in the United States: taking a knee, pulling down statues. In the social-media age, all protests are potentially global.
AFP

Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa

Canadian police on Sunday cleared a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, towing vehicles and making "several" arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa. "Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, said in a statement. "Border crossings will re-open when it is safe to do so." US officials, who had pressed for a quick resolution as the blockades hit auto industries in both countries, praised what they called the "decisive" action in Windsor and said they expected the bridge to open by day's end. White House national security advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall said US and Canadian officials recognized "the imperative of taking swift, strong action and deterring future blockades."
The Week

Trudeau's a hypocrite about the trucker protests. He's not the only one.

In 2020, thousands of farmers from all over India traveled to the capital city of Delhi. Protesting agriculture policies they believed threatened their livelihoods, they set up encampments and clashed with police. Responding to the situation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged the authorities to show restraint. ​​"Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest," Trudeau insisted, to the annoyance of the Indian government.
