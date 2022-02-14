Ivan Reitman, producer and director of 'Ghostbusters,' has died at 75

Ivan Reitman was a legendary comedic director and producer responsible for some of Hollywood’s most popular comedies, particularly during the 1980s when he had a streak of blockbuster hits. News broke Sunday that Reitman died in his sleep at the age of 75, but his legacy lives on with a library of titles that were known for their irreverent-bordering-on-anarchic style, which drew from Reitman’s ability to evolve a comedy beyond its script on the fly. As Reitman said in a 1993 profile, as a director his approach was “very controlled,” but he also gave his actors the option to run free...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO