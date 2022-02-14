Ivan Reitman, producer and director of 'Ghostbusters,' has died at 75

Frank Pesce, a character actor whose credits included the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies and such TV shows as Miami Vice, Who’s the Boss?, Jake and the Fatman and Karen Sisco, has died. He was 75.
Pesce died Feb. 6 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from dementia, his girlfriend, Tammy Scher, told The Hollywood Reporter.
Born in New York on Dec. 8, 1946, Pesce worked as an actor for...
