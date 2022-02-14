ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ivan Reitman, producer and director of 'Ghostbusters,' has died at 75

By Kelly McCleary, Chris Boyette
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ivan Reitman, a storied producer and director behind some of Hollywood's biggest comedies, has died, according to the CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group. He was...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jason Reitman Honors Father Ivan Reitman: “I’ve Lost My Hero”

Jason Reitman, who directed 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife in keeping with family tradition, honored his late father, original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, on Monday, tweeting, “I’ve lost my hero.” The elder Reitman died Saturday at the age of 75. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery In his tweet today, Jason Reitman wrote: “I’ve lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story. He came from a family of survivors and turned his legacy into laughter.” Jason Reitman continued, “Thank you for the kind messages. Enjoy his movies and remember his storytelling gifts. Nothing would make him...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ivan Reitman Remembered By Sony Chief Tom Rothman As “Inseparable Part” Of Columbia Pictures Legacy; “A Legend” By Comedy Peers – Updated

UPDATED WITH LATEST, after Sunday 9:31PM post: After a 51-year directing career, and longer as a producer, Ivan Reitman, the comedy architect behind such classics as the Ghostbusters franchise, Twins, Kindergarten Cop and more, died Saturday night, leaving a deep hole in many hearts. 2021 was quite a year for Reitman: He saw his son Jason Reitman successfully take over the Ghostbusters business with a lot of heart and soul, and plenty of laughs with Ghostbusters: Afterlife which wound up resurrecting the 38-year old series for Columbia Pictures; the movie making close to $200M WW. Ghostbusters spanned four movies, the first one in 1984 taking comedies to...
MOVIES
Variety

Ivan Reitman Remembered by ‘Ghostbusters’ Singer Ray Parker Jr.: ‘He Thought It Was a Hit When Nobody Else Did — Including Myself!’

Click here to read the full article. Ray Parker Jr. had enjoyed a successful career in music when he received a call from his friend Gary LeMel about doing music for a weird film called “Ghostbusters.” Originally a session guitarist in his native Detroit, he recorded and toured with artists like Barry White, Bohannon, the Spinners and Marvin Gaye, and performed on Stevie Wonder’s classic “Talking Book” album and was the guitarist in Wonder’s band on a 1972 tour opening for the Rolling Stones. As a solo artist and with his group Raydio, he enhoyed hits with songs like “You...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
John Belushi
Person
George Clooney
Person
Harold Ramis
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jason Reitman
Person
Kevin Kline
Person
Ivan Reitman
The Guardian

Ivan Reitman obituary

When the hot young comics from Saturday Night Live spilled over into cinema in the late 1970s, they needed film-makers who could marshal their unruly talents. That task fell to John Landis, Harold Ramis and especially to Ivan Reitman, who has died aged 75. Having produced the off-Broadway National Lampoon...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ivan Reitman Remembered: His 5 Best Movies

Ivan Reitman was a legendary comedic director and producer responsible for some of Hollywood’s most popular comedies, particularly during the 1980s when he had a streak of blockbuster hits. News broke Sunday that Reitman died in his sleep at the age of 75, but his legacy lives on with a library of titles that were known for their irreverent-bordering-on-anarchic style, which drew from Reitman’s ability to evolve a comedy beyond its script on the fly. As Reitman said in a 1993 profile, as a director his approach was “very controlled,” but he also gave his actors the option to run free...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Offers Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Remarkable Filmmaker’ Ivan Reitman

News of director Ivan Reitman dying hit the world on Sunday night. On Monday, actor-director Ron Howard offered a tender tribute to him. Howard, who has made numerous hit films in his illustrious career, remembered Reitman, who died at age 75. Reitman’s name is most remembered for his work on the blockbuster film Ghostbusters starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Rick Moranis, Sigourney Weaver, and Ernie Hudson. Let’s take a look and see what Howard wrote on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to ‘comedy royalty’ Ivan Reitman

The former bodybuilder and actor described Reitman as a ‘mensch’ – meaning a person of honour and integrity. Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to Ivan Reitman, describing him as “comedy royalty,” following the director’s death age 75. The former bodybuilder and actor said Reitman...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghostbusters#Columbia#Nba#Cbc
Hello Magazine

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dan Aykroyd and more stars mourn Canadian film legend Ivan Reitman

Ivan Reitman, the influential Canadian filmmaker and director of films such as Ghostbusters, passed away at age 75 on Feb. 12. The man who got his start at Toronto's City TV later went on to help further the careers of plenty of celebrities such as Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Rick Moranis and even Arnold Schwarzenegger. Many of them took to social media to pay tribute to the legend and remember what he'd given them and the world as news of his death was announced over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ernie Hudson, Afterlife’s Carrie Coon and More Pay Tribute After Ghostbusters’ Ivan Reitman Dies At 75

Yesterday, the world lost another great talent in writer/director/producer Ivan Reitman who passed away at the age of 75. Reitman was best known for directing the first two Ghostbusters movies, and producing the more recent entries of the franchise. But Reitman has been a huge part of Hollywood for decades, and so a lot of people are remembering Reitman, not just those from inside the Ghostbusters franchise.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Ivan Reitman Remembered By Hollywood, Including Son Jason Reitman

Following the tragic news of world losing another film legend, Ivan Reitman, peers of the late director and producer have been sharing their memories of his iconic legacy, having passed away at the age of 75 with an illustrious career behind him. Perhaps the most tear-jerking of all memoriams came in the form of a Twitter post from the late creative’s son, Jason Reitman, who just recently teamed with his father for last year's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Ghostbusters star pays sweet tribute to Ivan Reitman after his death

Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson has led tributes to Ivan Reitman, the director of the first two films in the franchise who passed away over the weekend at the age of 75. Reitman also helmed Bill Murray's Stripes, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito's Twins, Arnie's Kindergarten Cop, Uma Thurman's My Super Ex-Girlfriend and Natalie Portman's No Strings Attached. As producer, he worked on Space Jam and its sequel, the Baywatch reboot, Ghostbusters 2016 and the recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which his son Jason directed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Jason Reitman Speaks out Over Father Ivan Reitman's Passing

Jason Reitman is speaking out following the passing of his father, Ivan Reitman. On Instagram, Jason paid tribute to his father by posting a series of photos of the pair together alongside a moving caption. Ivan, a famed director for projects such as Ghostbusters, died on Saturday night at the age of 75.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

From "Meatballs" to "Ghostbusters," Ivan Reitman was the anarchic boomer voice for Gen X nihilism

Ivan Reitman, who died Sunday at 75, was a baby boomer, but if you grew up watching any of his earliest comedic hits as a producer and director — "National Lampoon's Animal House," "Meatballs," "Stripes" or "Ghostbusters" — you'd be forgiven for assuming he was a generation younger. There wasn't an authority figure he couldn't be cynical about: parents, the United States Army, academia, rich people, hotel managers, and librarians, just to name a small handful. He thumbed his cinematic nose at all of them, becoming the leading cultural voice of Gen X nihilism during the late 1970s and early 1980s.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Frank Pesce, Character Actor in ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Films, Dies at 75

Frank Pesce, a character actor whose credits included the first two Beverly Hills Cop movies and such TV shows as Miami Vice, Who’s the Boss?, Jake and the Fatman and Karen Sisco, has died. He was 75. Pesce died Feb. 6 at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of complications from dementia, his girlfriend, Tammy Scher, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrenda Deiss, Breakout 'Red Rocket' Film Star, Dies at 60Bappi Lahiri, Popular Bollywood Composer, Dies at 69P.J. O'Rourke, Irreverent Author and Commentator, Dies at 74 Born in New York on Dec. 8, 1946, Pesce worked as an actor for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Breck Denny Dies: Actor-Writer & Groundlings Comic Was 34

Robert Breck Denny Jr., a writer and actor who guested on such series as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ratched and The Shrink Next Door and was a member of comedy troupe The Groundlings, has died. He was 34. His family said Denny died Monday in Santa Barbara, CA, of a rare spontaneous splenic artery rupture. After graduating from New York University with creative writing degree, Breck went into comedy writing and acting. He was a member of the Sunday Company at The Groundlings Theatre in Los Angeles, and his play Nickel Dickers won the Encore! Producer’s Award at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Breck’s TV credits also...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

CNN

884K+
Followers
133K+
Post
705M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy