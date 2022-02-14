Hailie Jade Proudly Supports Dad Eminem During Halftime Show (PHOTO)

Eminem made headlines at this year’s Super Bowl and not just because of his halftime performance. The Detroit rapper took the Super Bowl LVI by storm performing two of his greatest hit songs, “Lose Yourself” and “Forgot About Dre” for the occasion. Dressed in a black hoodie worn over a baseball cap that sits right above his eyes, Eminem elevated his understated outfit with a pair of custom Air Jordan 3 PE sneakers. He took to social media to unveil his pair of “Air Shady,” which features tongues accented with Eminem’s signature “E” logo as an addition to the white and gray uppers and red details. The shoe also includes rubber “Hi! My name is…” name tag accents on the heel, complete with handwriting that sees “Slim Shady,” Eminems’ rap alter ego.
