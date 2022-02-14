New "Dr Strange" Looks Crazy! (the pic I chose looks funny lol)

The doctor is in! Black Adam is set to be one of the biggest superhero films of this year from Warner Bros, with the DC Comics' anti-hero set to be played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, joining the likes of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and The Batman. Black Adam won't be alone in his upcoming film, however, as the Justice Society of America is set to make their first appearance on the big screen, with the magical sorcerer known as Dr. Fate helping in leading the charge in this darker DC film.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO