I know. He's already played for us twice, and then traded away twice... But I have three words for any of you pessimists out there... SHUT YOUR FACE!. Looking back at those trades, if you ignore the "not again!" aspect of his second removal from the team, there's a clear choice of which trade was the most foolish. Goran for Aaron Brooks, straight up?! He had just come off, arguably, the best playoff performance from a bench player in the history of the franchise. He almost single handedly swept the San Antonio Sterns. Oops. JK, I meant Spurs. Where is Aaron Brooks these days anyway?

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO