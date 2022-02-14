ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Man wanted in assault investigation taken into custody after standoff in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago

DAYTON — Dayton police have taken one person into custody following a standoff at an apartment building Monday afternoon, according to a department spokesperson.

The investigation started after officers were notified a man wanted in an assault investigation was at the apartment in the 4100 block of Merryfield Avenue, the spokesperson said in a statement to News Center 7. A car the suspect is known to drive was also found parked in front of the apartment.

Officers surrounded the building for hours, shouting demands over a bull horn for the people inside to come outside and surrender.

The suspect was later found inside the apartment and was taken into custody. The name of the man arrested was not immediately available for release, according to the department spokesperson.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a 35-year-old man who lives at the apartment building where the standoff happened Monday, according to Dayton Municipal Court records obtained by News Center 7.

>>Deputies arrest 2 Indiana men on drug, theft charges at Preble County truck stop

Rolando L. Booker was wanted on charges of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, and having weapons under disability, according to the court records.

Booker was accused of attacking his girlfriend in the early morning hours Friday at the apartment unit, court records allege. In addition to punching and kicking the victim multiple times, Booker is accused of firing up to six shots at her as she ran away for help.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qBgE_0eECbkZc00
Booker, Rolando Leshun (03/08/1986) Booker, Rolando Leshun (03/08/1986) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 21-006835 on 06/02/2021 at 9:23 PM. Not Formally Charged - Drug Possession (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

Booker is currently listed in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

