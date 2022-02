St. Cloud police is reporting a couple of new stolen vehicles. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. The first stolen vehicle was reported stolen off Clearwater Road and 22nd street south. It is a 2016 Black Ford Fusion. On the 3300 block of St. Germain Street west there was a tan colored 2007 Toyota Camry that was taken.

