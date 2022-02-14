ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Meadow and AJ Soprano Reunite in Chevy’s Super Bowl Ad

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
One of the biggest surprises during this year’s Super Bowl was the sound of the Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning,” also known as the theme song to The Sopranos. As it turns out, the song was a deliberate callback to the show during an ad for Chevrolet, which featured Jamie-Lynn...

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
Analyzing Chevy's David Chase-directed Sopranos ad starring Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler

The involvement of Sopranos creator Chase, original Sopranos director of photography Phil Abraham and the actors who played Meadow and A.J. Soprano in the surprise Super Bowl ad for the All-Electric Chevy Silverado "may not exactly place the Chevy Silverado commercial into official Sopranos canon, but it’s as close to a sequel to the iconic HBO gangster drama as we may ever get," says Alan Sepinwall, co-author of the book The Sopranos Sessions. Sepinwall adds: "Chase is never going to come right out and say whether Tony lived or died in the famous final scene of The Sopranos (though he came awfully close in The Sopranos Sessions). But if you subscribe to the theory that the guy in the Members Only jacket burst out of the men’s room at Holsten’s ice cream parlor to pump a few bullets into Tony, then there is entirely a chance that AJ (seated at the booth with Tony and Carmela) and/or Meadow (opening the door into the restaurant right as the scene cut to black) were collateral damage of this hit. But this Chevrolet-funded coda posits that both are alive, well, and happy to see each other."
HBO Boss Gives Update on Potential 'Sopranos' Spinoff Series

The Sopranos creator David Chase might have been interested in making a Super Bowl commercial that referenced his now-iconic television series, but HBO executives aren't holding their breath while waiting for a sequel or spinoff. On Wednesday, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told reporters he did not think Chase had "any interest" in doing anything related to The Sopranos again. That should be disappointing news to fans, especially in light of the prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.
50 Cent reacts to memes from his upside-down Super Bowl performance

50 Cent has reacted to the slew of memes that followed his surprise guest appearance during Sunday’s (February 13) Super Bowl Halftime Show. READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022. The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while...
HBO Executive Shoots Down ‘Sopranos’ Prequel/Sequel Series Rumors

Last year, we saw the premiere of “The Many Saints of Newark,” the first spinoff project based in the world of “The Sopranos.” While the idea of the film was met with excitement from fans when it was announced, the film wasn’t very well received by critics and it seemed like fans were mixed with their feelings. All that to say, ‘Many Saints’ seems like a classic case of “be careful what you wish for.” Now, according to the head of HBO, it doesn’t seem like there’s any interest in bringing back “The Sopranos” in any sort of sequel/prequel.
Eminem's Daughters Hailie & Alaina Celebrated Their Dad's Half-Time Show With Cute Super Bowl Photos

There are certainly perks to have an uber-famous father, who just happens to be playing the halftime show at the Super Bowl. Hailie Jade Mathers and Alaina Marie Scott enjoyed a prime SoFi Stadium seat to watch their dad, Eminem, take the field with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar for an action-packed performance. Hailie Jade shared her box-seat view of the field, wearing a pair of light-wash jeans and a black leather jacket. She stood smiling at the railing and captioned the sweet photo, “here for the halftime show, staying for stafford.” The 26-year-old...
TV Ratings Are Out For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show was one of the best we’ve ever seen. As expected, it garnered massive ratings. The NFL went all-in on this year’s show. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar put on a show for the ages.
Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
