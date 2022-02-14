ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Depression/Anxiety: Dimensional Treatment Decisions

By James Phelps, MD
Psychiatric Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreatment decisions lie on a continuum—befitting a dimensional approach to diagnosis. (This is the second of a 2-part series. The first article discussed how categorization bias favors the DSM, and how to avoid the consequent narrowing of treatment options.—Ed.) In part 1 of this series, I discussed...

Psych Centra

Can Stress and Anxiety Cause Vertigo?

Understanding how stress and anxiety can cause vertigo — and vice versa — can be crucial in treating symptoms of these conditions. Fast breathing, churning stomach, a racing heartbeat — these are only a few of the most common physical signs of stress and anxiety. But another symptom can crop up when we feel worried, and it’s much less talked about: vertigo.
MENTAL HEALTH
Learn the Risk Factors, Symptoms and Treatment Options for Depression in Teens

Mental health encompasses many different illnesses, with one of the most common being depression. Depression is a significant mental health problem in teens, occurs in as many as 20 percent of all adolescents and occurs more often in girls than boys. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on it, it’s actually been on the rise during the past 10 to 12 years, with an estimated 50 percent increase in both the diagnosis of depression and in the suicide rate for adolescents.
KIDS
PsyPost

Depression and anxiety symptoms linked to reduced information-seeking behavior

A new study published in Frontiers in Psychiatry indicates that information-seeking behavior is related to symptoms of emotional disorders. The research found that greater depression and anxiety symptoms are associated with both a reduced tendency to gather more information in situations of uncertainty and a reduced tendency to rely on current knowledge to efficiently seek out reward.
MENTAL HEALTH
Anxiety, Depression Bidirectionally Linked to Migraine, Tension Headache

MONDAY, Feb. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- There is a bidirectional association between anxiety and depression and migraine and tension-type headache (TTH), according to a study published online Jan. 21 in The Journal of Headache and Pain. Samita Giri, Ph.D., from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Dr. Haqqani: Exercise, other methods help reduce anxiety, depression

Forty million people, or 18.1% of Americans, are affected by anxiety disorders each year. It is estimated that only 36.9% of them receive treatment, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), even though there are effective treatment methods. Anxiety disorders can spring from several sources including genetics, life events, brain chemistry and certain personality traits.
MENTAL HEALTH
Study shows texting can reduce young adults’ anxiety and depression

Tara Suwinyattichaiporn believes texting can save lives. And she’s done research to suggest it can. The associate professor in CSUF’s Department of Human Communication Studies, who goes by “Dr. Tara,” co-wrote a study involving 3,710 CSUF students that found that texting with friends and family can reduce stress and depression, and that young adults are most likely to use texting compared to face-to-face or phone counseling with professionals.
MENTAL HEALTH
Study reveals positive results for treatment of major depression

Maryland [US], February 16 (ANI): Psychedelics are a class of hallucinogenic drugs whose primary effect is to trigger non-ordinary states of consciousness. Previous studies by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers showed that psychedelic treatment with psilocybin relieved major depressive disorder symptoms in adults for up to a month. Now, in a follow-up study of those participants, the researchers found some positive news.
MARYLAND STATE
Treatment Rates for Major Depressive Disorder Low Worldwide

Treatment Rates for Major Depressive Disorder Low Worldwide. TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Treatment coverage for major depressive disorder (MDD) continues to be low in many parts of the world, particularly in low-income and lower middle-income countries, according to a systematic review and Bayesian meta-regression analysis published online Feb. 15 in PLOS Medicine.
MENTAL HEALTH
Neuroscience News

Psilocybin Treatment for Major Depression Effective for up to a Year for Most Patients

Summary: The antidepressant effect of psilocybin-assisted therapy, in combination with psychotherapy, appears to provide up to a year of symptom relief for some patients with major depressive disorder. Source: Johns Hopkins Medicine. Previous studies by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers showed that psychedelic treatment with psilocybin relieved major depressive disorder symptoms...
MENTAL HEALTH
First Showing

Trailer for 'Just Like You: Anxiety + Depression' Mental Health Doc

"It just feels easier for me to lay in bed…" Oh yes, we all know that feeling. Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled Just Like You: Anxiety + Depression. Jen Greenstreet is a former prosecuting attorney who decided to start a film company to help with mental health issues, and she has been making shorts for years with "Just Like You." This feature-length doc is the culmination of all of her work so far, telling stories and making films addressing challenges with mental health. In this film - brave kids, Emmy award winning journalists, a clinical psychologist at Columbia University, as well as one determined mother take on the overwhelming fear & stigma plaguing the mental health community, leaving us enlightened, empowered and equipped to either live life or lift up the lives of those with challenging and even life-threatening conditions. "This film will save lives," they say. This new chapter in the "JLY" series focuses on the fear of getting support and help with recovery. Hopefully this film is better than the trailer.
MENTAL HEALTH
What Resources for Anxiety and Depression Does Billings Have?

When I was in college, I was diagnosed with Generalized Anxiety Disorder. It's an extremely common mental illness, affecting 6.8 million adults every year. My illness is characterized by mild depression as well, which only serves to make things harder to deal with sometimes. Luckily there are a myriad of resources in the city of Billings for people with mental illnesses of all kinds, and it can be quite overwhelming if you're looking for a place to start. I'm no professional, but here are some of my experiences.
BILLINGS, MT
Health
Improving Depression Symptoms: Study Meets Endpoints

A new study showed zuranolone treatment in patients with major depressive disorder demonstrates a rapid and statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms. Sage Therapeutics and Biogen recently announced the CORAL Study examining zuranolone treatment in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) demonstrated a rapid and statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms at day 3 and over the 2-week treatment period.
HEALTH
Gardening can relieve anxiety and depression

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gardening can add great beauty to your landscape and it can also do wonders for your mental health. Here with more is Ellen Mary, horticulturalist and author. If you are dealing with anxiety and depression a great way to relieve stress is to start gardening. Gardening will help release endorphin to make you feel good. Gardening will help you to focus on something other than the issues you are currently facing. It will also change your mood.
CHARLOTTE, NC

