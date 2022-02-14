ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More NATO troops head to Eastern Europe

NPR’s Tom Bowman joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss...

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
4 Untested Weapons Deploying to Europe During Ukraine Crisis

In its attempt to buttress NATO allies and Ukraine in anticipation of a potential Russian invasion, the Biden Administration announced last week the deployment of 1,700 troops of the 82nd Airborne Division from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland, and the deployment of a squadron of the Germany-based 2nd Cavalry Regiment to Romania. The units, as well as those from the 4th Infantry Division (Mechanized) at Fort Carson, Colorado, still on standby, are full of new weapons and technology.
Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
Russia's troops are all in position and ready to invade Ukraine as soon as Putin makes the call, Norway's military intelligence chief warns

Russia's forces are in position and ready to invade Ukraine, and the Kremlin just needs to make the call, the head of Norway's military intelligence service said Friday. The Russians 'have all they need to carry everything out, from a minor invasion in the east to minor attacks here and there in Ukraine, or a complete invasion, with, possibly, an occupation of all or parts of Ukraine', vice admiral Nils Andreas Stensones said.
Gen. Mark Milley Reportedly Warned Congress That a Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Could Cause Kyiv to Fall Within 72 Hours

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly told lawmakers during closed-door briefings this week that if a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine takes place, then Kyiv could fall within 72 hours. Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported Saturday that multiple congressional sources told her...
The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
