Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 2 days ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (23-34) visit Fiserv Forum Monday to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (35-22). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Trail Blazers vs. Bucks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Bucks haven’t played since Thursday, failing to cover as 3-point underdogs on the road in Phoenix. Milwaukee lost by 24 (131-107), snapping a four-game win streak.

The Bucks are 26-31 against the spread (ATS) and 5-5 over their last 10. They rank 6th in points per game and 15th in opponents’ points per game.

As for the Trail Blazers, they traded away 3 starters (SF Norman Powell, PF Robert Covington, and SG CJ McCollum) prior to the Feb. 10 deadline.

Since then, they’ve covered both games, winning outright at home against the Knicks and Lakers, respectively as 4.5-point and 9.5-point underdogs. Portland has covered just 3 of its last 10 though.

Trail Blazers at Bucks odds, spread and lines

  • Money line: Trail Blazers +850 (bet $100 to win $850) | Bucks -1800 (bet $1800 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Trail Blazers +14.5 (-107) | Bucks -14.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 228.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Trail Blazers at Bucks key injuries

Trail Blazers

  • SG Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) out
  • PG Damian Lillard (core) out
  • SF Nassir Little (shoulder) out
  • PG Dennis Smith Jr. (elbow) out

Bucks

  • PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) probable
  • SG Pat Connaughton (finger) out
  • PG George Hill (neck) out

Trail Blazers at Bucks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bucks 119, Trail Blazers 105

PASS.

Milwaukee (-1800) is far too expensive to consider in this spot. Also, the Bucks have been playing well enough to not warrant any type of wager on the Blazers at +850.

LEAN to the TRAIL BLAZERS +14.5 (-107).

While many players are out, the Blazers have a group that plays hard, led by SG Josh Hart and SG Anfernee Simons, two players that combined for 53 against the Knicks Saturday.

Milwaukee destroyed Portland by 29 (137-108) Feb. 5, but having inserted 3 new starters, this is a different Blazers team. The Bucks are tied with the 76ers as the fourth-worst covering team at home, just 11-17 ATS.

With a backdoor cover entirely possible as well, the Blazers, who rank 14th in turnover rate and 3rd in defensive-rebounding rate, should be able to limit their mistakes and keep this game within 16.

BET UNDER 228.5 (-110).

As noted, the Blazers are in the top half of the league in turnovers and don’t allow many offensive boards. They also rank 18th in pace and are just 26-30-1 O/U this season.

The Bucks have more consistently hit the Under as well, just 27-30 O/U. At home, they’re just 12-16 O/U.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

ESPN

Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Milwaukee Bucks with sore ankle

MILWAUKEE -- Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Monday night's 122-107 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers because of a sore left ankle. The two-time MVP had been listed as probable early in the day before getting downgraded to doubtful. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at his pregame media availability that Antetokounmpo wouldn't play.
NBA
Sporting News

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight in Bucks vs. 76ers on TNT?

In their last game before the All-Star break, the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. They have had a quiet campaign through the first half of the season, with a 36-23 record leading into this game. NBA LEAGUE PASS: Sign up to unlock...
NBA
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Damian Lillard
BBC

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores season-high 50 points for Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points as defending NBA champions the Milwaukee Bucks ended their two-game losing run to beat the Indiana Pacers 128-119. Giannis claimed 14 rebounds and made 17 of his 21 attempts, while Khris Middleton added 19 points. It is the first time the Greek has...
NBA
ESPN

Simons scores 31, Portland beats Giannis-less Bucks 122-107

MILWAUKEE -- — Anfernee Simons’ hot streak has helped the Portland Trail Blazers thrive after reshaping their roster at the trade deadline. Simons scored 31 points and the Trail Blazers capitalized on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night for their third straight victory.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Brooklyn Nets Players Reportedly Didn't Like James Harden: "The Nets Very Rarely Kicked A Guy Out The Door Under Sean Marks. Not With Harden."

Losing a player the caliber of James Harden is sure to sting any organization, and it would generally lead to the players on the roster re-evaluating the direction that a team is going in. That's not the case with the Brooklyn Nets though, as a few of their players have spoken out to wish Harden the best and seem excited about what they can achieve with the players they received in return for Harden instead.
NBA
All 76ers

Seth Curry, Andre Drummond on Pace to Make Nets Debut on Monday

A week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers employed Seth Curry as their starting shooting guard and Andre Drummond as Joel Embiid's backup. After going through a week filled up with trade rumors and hypotheticals, the rumors eventually became a reality. And the Brooklyn Nets' interest in Curry and Drummond allowed Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey to make his dream trade.
NBA
New York Post

James Harden: Kyrie Irving’s part-time status ‘definitely’ impacted Nets

In one breath, James Harden downplayed Kyrie Irving’s status as a deciding factor in his decision to seek a divorce from the Nets. Later in the same answer, however, the 10-time All-Star said Irving’s part-time availability due to being unvaccinated for COVID-19 “definitely” affected the team this season until the sides pulled off the blockbuster trade that sent Harden to the 76ers and brought Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to Brooklyn last week.
NBA
NOLA.com

CJ McCollum is showing 'incredible' ability to create in short time with Pelicans

After his first game with the New Orleans Pelicans, CJ McCollum sounded like someone who had gotten little sleep. McCollum arrived in New Orleans around 12:30 a.m. Thursday of last week, and he said it took him two hours to go to bed. His first official day with the Pelicans was a whirlwind where he tried to familiarize himself with his new team’s tendencies before playing a game that night against the Miami Heat.
NBA
