The time of year we all wait with anticipation for is upon us! This weekend, Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois Girl Scout troops are delivering Girl Scout Cookies!! If you weren't able to order from a neighborhood scout, you'll find the young entrepreneurs out and about in towns all over! They will be selling boxes of your favorite, once-a-year available, cookies in front of storefronts and in other heavy foot traffic areas. If you're unable to get out to see the young ladies and their wares, no need o fret! Online sales are also up, so you can order whichever ones and however many of them you want (we all know the boxes of Thin Mints and Tagalongs store well in the freezer!)

WATERLOO, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO