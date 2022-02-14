ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar says it won't attend ASEAN foreign ministers meeting

By GRANT PECK
 2 days ago
Myanmar FILE. - In this photo provided by An Khoun Sam Aun/National Television of Cambodia, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, left, reviews an honor guard with Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin, front right, on his arrival at Naypyitaw International Airport in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Jan 7, 2022.

BANGKOK — (AP) — Myanmar will not participate in this week’s meetings in Cambodia of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, spurning an invitation to send a non-political representative instead of its chief diplomat, its government said Monday.

Cambodia, the current ASEAN chair, said earlier this month that members of the regional group had failed to reach a consensus on inviting Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin to its meetings on Wednesday and Thursday in Cambodia's capital, Phnom Penh.

Wunna Maung Lwin was appointed foreign minister after the military seized power in Myanmar last year, ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The decision to restrict Myanmar’s participation reflected a disagreement over Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing measures agreed upon by the 10-member group last year to help ease that country’s violent political crisis following the army's takeover.

The head of Myanmar’s military government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, was not invited to last October’s virtual meeting of ASEAN leaders because of the disagreement. That rebuke was issued shortly after Myanmar declined to let an ASEAN special envoy meet with Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the military took power.

“Despite the efforts made by the ASEAN chair and Myanmar to promote cooperation in ASEAN, it is regrettable to see the return of the decision made last year which Myanmar in principle is unable to accept,” Myanmar's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement Monday night. “In this regard, Myanmar’s inability to participate or even designate a non-political representative ... is inevitable since it contradicts the principles and practice of equal representation in ASEAN.”

ASEAN was chaired by Brunei when it snubbed Min Aung Hlaing, but under its annual rotation system, Cambodia now heads the group. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has said he believes it is important that Myanmar attend the next summit.

Hun Sen traveled to Myanmar in January, becoming the first foreign leader to visit since the military takeover. He has repeatedly declared his interest in resolving the impasse between ASEAN and Myanmar.

Japan's foreign minister met in Tokyo on Monday with Hun Sen's son and agreed to cooperate in dealing with the situation in Myanmar. Hun Manet, who heads Cambodia's army and is Hun Sen's favored successor, accompanied his father during his visit to Myanmar.

Japan has taken a softer line on Myanmar's military than Western nations that have sanctioned the generals. But in a sign that attitudes in Japan are mixed, Japanese brewery Kirin Holdings announced on Monday that it has decided to withdraw from its business in Myanmar and terminate its joint venture with a military-linked partner.

Cambodian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Chum Sounry said the failure to reach a consensus about inviting Myanmar to this week's foreign minister's meeting was due to “little progress in carrying out the ASEAN’s 5-Point Consensus,” agreed to by all the group’s members, including Myanmar.

ASEAN leaders at a special meeting last April issued a statement expressing a consensus calling for the immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue among all concerned parties, mediation by an ASEAN special envoy, provision of humanitarian aid through ASEAN channels, and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all concerned parties.

Myanmar has not rejected the consensus but has done little to implement it.

Myanmar's military council has also continued its harsh military actions against areas of the country where it faces a low-level insurgency, as well as its relentless effort to prosecute Suu Kyi to remove her from political life.

Suu Kyi went on trial on Monday on election fraud charges, the latest in a series of criminal prosecutions by the military-run government in which she has already been sentenced to six years in prison.

The army said it seized power because of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 general election, an allegation not corroborated by independent election observers. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won the election by a landslide, while the military-backed party did poorly.

The military’s takeover prompted widespread peaceful protests and civil disobedience that security forces suppressed with lethal force. About 1,500 civilians have been killed, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Some opponents of the military have turned to armed resistance in response.

Suu Kyi, 76, has faced a raft of charges since she was taken into custody. Her supporters and human rights groups say the cases against her are baseless.

___

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to show the foreign ministers will meet on Wednesday and Thursday, not Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Reuters

Norway can't stop transfer of Telenor data to Myanmar rulers-minister

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government would be unable to prevent a transfer of customer data from telecoms operator Telenor's (TEL.OL) Myanmar unit to the Asian country's military rulers, Norway's industry minister said on Wednesday. Telenor, which is majority owned by the Norwegian state, is under pressure from...
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Myanmar Issue Hardens Divisions in ASEAN

Efforts by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to bring Myanmar back into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have cemented a split within the trade group between mainland authoritarian governments and democratic maritime powers, analysts said. They said those differences could overshadow the Foreign Ministers Retreat in Siem Reap this...
POLITICS
AFP

Japan's Kirin brewery to withdraw from Myanmar

Japanese drinks giant Kirin said Monday it would withdraw from Myanmar, after a failed bid to disentangle its operations from a joint venture with a junta-owned company after last year's coup. With international pressure building against the military since it ousted and detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and waged a widespread crackdown on dissent, the brewery becomes the latest foreign company to pull out of Myanmar. Kirin said its decision came after months of wrangling following last February's coup, which prompted the company to express concerns about human rights and eventually seek to end its joint venture Myanmar Brewery Limited. It had decided "to withdraw from the business in Myanmar in order to urgently terminate its joint venture partnership" with military-linked MEHPCL, the company said in a statement.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Myanmar junta holds parade on major holiday, announces prisoner amnesty

YANGON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta showed off its military strength with a parade in the capital Naypyitaw on Saturday, with its leader Min Aung Hlaing defending last year's coup as necessary to protect the country from enemies, both domestic and foreign. Celebrating Myanmar's Union Day, which marks independence...
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

Cambodia says non-political Myanmar rep invited to ASEAN meeting

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that a non-political representative from Myanmar had been invited to attend a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers later this month rather than the country’s military-appointed foreign minister. Cambodia Foreign Ministry spokesman Chum Sounry said members of...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar junta says 'easy to substitute' Japan's Kirin after exit

Myanmar's junta on Tuesday dismissed the latest exit from the country by a foreign company after last year's coup, saying beer brewed in partnership with departing Japanese drinks giant Kirin would be "easy to substitute." Human rights groups have pressed foreign companies to rethink their activities in Myanmar following the February 2021 coup and a subsequent crackdown which, according to local monitoring groups, has left more than 1,500 people dead. Kirin on Monday became the latest to turn off the taps in recent weeks, following energy giants TotalEnergies, Chevron and Woodside -- although junta has not commented directly on any of these. The junta said in a statement it had no comment on Kirin's "internal company affairs" and its decision to end its involvement in Myanmar Brewery Limited.
ASIA
AFP

Taliban closer to international recognition, says foreign minister

The Taliban are inching closer towards international recognition but any concessions Afghanistan's new rulers make will be on their terms, the regime's foreign minister said in an interview with AFP. In his first interview since returning from talks with Western powers in Oslo, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also urged Washington to unlock Afghanistan's assets to help ease a humanitarian crisis. But Muttaqi told AFP late Wednesday that Afghanistan's new rulers were slowly gaining international acceptance.
WORLD
newschain

France to withdraw troops from Mali but remain in West Africa

President Emmanuel Macron has said France will withdraw its troops from Mali but maintain a military presence in neighbouring West African nations. Announcing the move during a news conference in Paris on Thursday, Mr Macron said “We cannot remain militarily involved” alongside Malian transitional authorities with whom “we don’t share the strategy and goals”.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Beijing Olympics get political with Taiwan, Uyghur questions

BEIJING — (AP) — For two weeks and more, China's stance on questions about its politics and policies has been straightforward: It's the Olympics, and we're not talking about these things. That changed Thursday at the Beijing organizing committee's last regularly scheduled daily news conference Thursday, three days...
SPORTS
AFP

Burkina junta chief sworn in as president

Burkina Faso strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba was inaugurated as president on Wednesday, just over three weeks after he led a coup to topple elected head of state Roch Marc Christian Kabore. Last week, the Constitutional Council formally determined that Damiba was president, head of state and supreme commander of the armed forces.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
120K+
Followers
89K+
Post
45M+
Views
