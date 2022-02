WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Here in Central Georgia, the state Department of Public Health says vaccination rates for children are well below the state average. Just over 7% of kids between the ages of 5 and 11 have been fully vaccinated in Bibb County, while in Houston County, 8.3% of kids between 5 and 7 have been vaccinated.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO