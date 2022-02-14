ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

CRO Crypto Price Predictions: Where Could Lebron James Take Crypto.com Coin?

By Joel Baglole
InvestorPlace
 1 day ago

NBA star Lebron James has sparked a lot of conversations today with his ad for Crypto.com (CRO-USD), with many people speculating that the four-time champion could become an investor just like actor Matt Damon. While it remains to be seen if Lebron James will do more than simply advertise...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
zycrypto.com

Superstar LeBron James Dunks Hard Into Crypto

The 2022 NFL Superbowl LVI, once again, lived up to its reputation as the hallowed cathedral for the crème de la crème of US commerce. From the star-studded half-time, hip-hop performances to an iconic Superbowl ad featuring NBA all-time leading scorer, LeBron James, this year’s edition is in all shades, an inspiring ode to black creativity.
NBA
InvestorPlace

QSP Crypto Price Predictions: Will Quantstamp Keep Up the Pace in 2022?

Blockchain security has become a point of emphasis for cryptocurrency projects. As the Bitfinex hack and the resulting saga are proving, there are plenty of bad actors in the world who would jump at the chance to exploit a hole in a project’s security. And while these conversations continue, some players like Quantstamp (QSP-USD) have been able to make some major price moves. As the token continues to gain, QSP crypto price predictions are coming to the front of altcoin investors’ interests.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Decentraland Price Predictions: Where Will MANA Go After Metaverse Spike?

Among the more enticing metaverse projects in the crypto world is Decentraland (MANA-USD). This burgeoning free-to-play metaverse space has invited users to check out what this virtual world has to offer. Today, investors appear to be interested in what the expert Decentraland price predictions are, following a surge in interest among metaverse-themed tokens.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Matt Damon
InvestorPlace

Floki Inu Price Predictions Pop as eToro Super Bowl Commercial Ignites FLOKI Fans

If this year’s Super Bowl should be remembered for anything, it should be the crypto commercials. As InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Shrey Dua predicted, crypto Super Bowl ads indeed reined supreme. One ad that really has investors buzzing is the work of eToro’s advertising team. The trading platform only...
FOOTBALL
InvestorPlace

BLINU Crypto Prices Jump 20% as Baby Lambo Inu Celebrates BitMart Listing

The meme token space is one that continues to evolve at light speed. On a seemingly daily basis, new cryptocurrencies are introduced looking to take advantage of speculative investor sentiment. One of the most recent tokens to garner a tremendous amount of attention is Baby Lambo Inu (BLINU-USD). Today, the BLINU crypto surged more than 20% higher, before giving up some of its gains. Currently, this token remains more than 14% higher over the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

RIVN Stock Price Predictions: Where Can George Soros Take Rivian Next?

Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) are enjoying a day in the green after a major influential figure picked up shares of the electric vehicle (EV) company. A quarterly 13F filing revealed that acclaimed investor George Soros had purchased 19.8 million shares of RIVN stock. The shares were purchased through Soros Fund Management, which is a family office. In total, the purchase amounted to roughly $2 billion. As a result, investors are seeking out RIVN stock price predictions today.
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Completes Correction with Significant Bounce

BeIn Crypto takes a look at the price movement for seven different cryptocurrencies, including Crypto.com Coin (CRO), which has increased by 62% since its January lows. Bitcoin (BTC) had been trading inside an ascending parallel channel since reaching a low on Jan 24. On Feb 8, it managed to break out from this channel and then returned to validate it as support two days later (green icon).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cro#Nba#Crypto Com#Cro Usd#Nft#Cryptopredictions
InvestorPlace

Dogecoin Price Predictions: How High Can Vitalik Buterin Take the DOGE Crypto?

The Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) paw patrol is surely out in full force today. Recent news from Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the transition to a proof-of-stake network will be all encompassing, especially for DOGE. Dogecoin price predictions are everywhere today as the coin trends up on the news. What’s going...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

What Is the HAM Crypto? 5 Things to Know as the Hamster Token Soars 40%.

Within the wide and varied world of meme coins, only a few ever get a chance in the spotlight. Fortunately for Hamster Coin (HAM-USD), it appears lightning has struck as the cryptocurrency enjoys a 36% gain on a massive 324% trading volume increase, at the time of writing. Indeed, Hamster Coin is trending on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) today ahead of the launch of the HamsterSwap presale. The HAM crypto is everywhere today as the meme token sees a surprising jump.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Other Gambling Stocks May Make for Better Buys Than DraftKings Stock

As I discussed in my last article on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock, two things could further sour sentiment on sports betting stocks. First, as it is possible the U.S. Federal Reserve is forced to take more drastic action (i.e. a big initial rate hike) to combat inflation, richly-priced growth stocks, many of which are sports betting stocks, could continue to drop.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘looking incredibly bullish’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Yet to Break Above $43,000 Level

The Bitcoin price rebounds from the daily low of $41,570 as the buying interest may increase the bullish movement towards $45,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $49,000, $51,000, $53,000. Support Levels: $38,000, $36,000, $34,000. BTC/USD may continue to be range-bound in the market price stays...
CURRENCIES
CNBC

Crypto bull Tom Lee lays out risks to $200,000 bitcoin price target: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Tom Lee of Fundstrat explains the upside and downside risks to bitcoin throughout 2022 and the firm's $200,000 price target.
STOCKS
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Criticizes LeBron James For Suggesting A Joint Trophy Parade With The LA Rams And Dodgers: "Come On Bron, You Won A Pandemic Title 2 Years Ago... Let Em Have Their Moment."

There is perhaps not a more iconic duo in the world of sports than Skip Bayless and LeBron James, Bayless' constant criticism of anything LeBron does is the stuff of legend at this point. Considering that the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled consistently throughout this season, it's no surprise that Bayless has enjoyed bashing the King now and again, but his latest shots come for something off the court.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy