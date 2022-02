U.S. tractor and combine sales took a bit of a pause in January, according to a report released by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). For the month of January 2022, total tractor sales in the U.S. rose a slim 1.5% compared to January 2021. Total tractors sold in January were 16,150 compared to 15,915 a year ago. The smallest tractor units counted in this survey, those 100-plus and below, make up nearly 90% of all tractor sales for the month.

