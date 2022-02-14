ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Tippecanoe judge rules meth evidence inadmissable

By STAFF REPORTS
 2 days ago
The Tippecanoe County Courthouse. Exponent File Photo

Four charges against a Lafayette man, including Level 2 felony dealing of methamphetamine charge, will be dropped after a judge ruled the Tippecanoe County police officer who pulled the man over in July 2020 did not have probable cause to search the man's car.

Timothy Lee Reed was driving with a passenger about 2:30 a.m. July 20, 2020, when Tippecanoe Sheriff's Deputy Conner LeFever spotted Reed drive his 2005 Chevy Malibu eastbound on South Street, according to court documents. LeFever followed the car and ran the license plate, learning the driver's criminal record, which included violations of operating while suspended and methamphetamine possession.

LeFever said he watched the Malibu suddenly cross four lanes of traffic without signaling and pull into a gas station on South Street, according to court documents. The deputy parked and watched, without activating his in-car camera.

LeFever later could not recall what activities the passengers conducted in the gas station, deputy public defender Shay Hughes wrote in a September 2021 motion to suppress the evidence found in what he contended was an illegal search.

Reed's vehicle then left the gas station, and LeFever followed, now with his in-car video on, eventually pulling Reed over in the Meijer parking lot. Reed had signaled his turns twice after leaving the gas station.

LeFever speculated, based on Reed's criminal history, that drugs might be involved but had no credible evidence of such, Shay argued in the motion to suppress the methamphetamine eventually found by a canine. The defense attorney wrote that LeFever said he intended to use the police dog before he initiated the stop, based solely on the passengers' criminal histories, rather than issue a citation for the traffic stop.

"The parties each make cogent arguments as to whether the stop and subsequent search were in violation of the United States and Indiana Constitutions. However, this court finds it need not reach those arguments. This is not this Court's first rodeo," Tippecanoe Superior Court Judge Randy Williams wrote in his order last week to suppress the search evidence.

"A vehicle's sudden and apparently unwarranted traveling across four lanes of traffic at 2:30 in the morning on a major road would arguably give law enforcement a reasonable suspicion that something was amiss. ... That may have been the appropriate time for a stop to be made," the judge wrote. "Deputy LeFever did not have reasonable suspicion to stop the vehicle operated by the defendant at the time that he did."

On Monday, prosecutors filed their intention to drop all four charges, return Reed's bail and close the case.

The passenger pleaded guilty last year to one of the three charges she faced as a result of the traffic stop and search, according to court records, and she completed her community corrections sentence.

