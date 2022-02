You took a deep breath. Got down on one knee. Professed your love. Proposed. Now you’re getting married! But as you take your fiancé(e) in your arms after they say yes, rewind a little: Didn’t you forget someone? The one who offered you valuable opinions during the ring selection? The one who hyped you up and gave you the bravery to go through with this? The one who has stood by your side through thick and thin? Yeah, that's your best man. And come wedding day, you gotta thank him, too.

