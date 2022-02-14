ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Longhorn Men, Women Continue Runs in AP Top 25

By Matthew Postins
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 2 days ago

The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team remained in the AP Top 25, despite a 1-1 week, while the women fell three spots after losing two games in three days to Baylor.

The Longhorn men (18-7, 7-5 in Big 12) held steady at No. 20 this week. The Longhorn women (17-6, 7-5 in Big 12) went from No. 16 last week to No. 14 this week.

The Texas men started last week with its 79-76 victory over Kansas at the Erwin Center, one that appeared to signal that Texas had figured things out offensively. But that positivity was short-lived, as the Longhorns fell to Baylor, 80-63, on the road. Texas is at Oklahoma on Tuesday and then hosts Texas Tech on Saturday.

Texas (17-6, 7-5) broke a three-game losing streak with two wins last week, a 61-56 win over Texas Tech and its 78-63 win over Oklahoma, the latter of which moved the Sooners out of a first-place tie with Iowa State in the Big 12 standings. The Longhorns host Iowa State on Wednesday and then travel to West Virginia for a contest on Sunday.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2. Auburn, No. 3 Arizona, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 5 Purdue, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Baylor, No. 8 Providence, No. 9 Duke, No. 10 Villanova, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 12 Illinois, No. 13 UCLA, No. 14 Houston, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 17 USC, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 19 Michigan State, No. 20 Texas, No. 21 Murray State, No. 22 Wyoming, No. 23 Arkansas, No. 24 UConn and No. 25 Alabama.

Way-Too-Early 2022 Bowl Predictions: Will Longhorns Qualify This Season?

Texas is looking to make it back to a bowl game after failing to qualify last season

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Texas Rival Baylor Extends Coach Dave Aranda Through 2029 Season

Dave Aranda could be in place to run the Big 12 for years to come

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Former Longhorn Jarrett Allen Has Been Named An NBA All-Star

The Cleveland Cavalier's big-man will be an injury replacement for James Harden

22 hours ago

22 hours ago

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 NC State, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Iowa State, No. 7 Baylor, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Michigan, No. 10 UConn, No. 11 LSU, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 13 Maryland, No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Oklahoma, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No 17 Florida, No. 18 Ohio State, No. 19 Notre Dame, No. 20 BYU, No. 21 Georgia, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Virginia Tech, No. 24 North Carolina and No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
LonghornCountry

Longhorns QB Target Arch Manning Reportedly Down To Two Schools

The pursuit of 2023 super recruit Arch Manning has begun to speed up, with the New Orleans area quarterback entering the final semester of his junior year. And according to a report from college football analyst Brent Beaird, Manning has begun to narrow down his list of potential suitors, recently eliminating the Clemson Tigers from contention.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 80-78 overtime loss to No. 20 Texas

Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) fell to No. 20 Texas (19-7, 8-5) 80-78 in overtime in Norman on Tuesday night. Senior guard Elijah Harkless knocked down two clutch free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining, cutting Texas’ lead to 79-78. Texas guard Marcus Carr made one free throw and missed the other, setting up a potential game-winning heave by Harkless at the buzzer that didn’t fall.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Welcome Lady Raiders Wednesday Night

NORMAN – The No. 15/15 Oklahoma women's basketball team returns to the Lloyd Noble Center Wednesday for a matchup with Texas Tech (9-14, 2-10) as the Sooners look to bounce back following a loss on Feb. 12 at No. 14 Texas. The Sooners (20-4, 9-3) enter the contest alone in second in the Big 12 standings, one game back of No. 6 Iowa State.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Texas Longhorns#Villanova#Longhorn Men#Ap#Baylor#Texas Tech#Iowa State#Gonzaga#Auburn#Purdue
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cowboys enter Rankings at No. 22 In Associated Press Poll

LARAMIE, Wyo. (UW RELEASE) - The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team made their way into the Associated Press rankings on Monday coming in at No. 22. It marked the first time since Jan. 12, 2015 that the Cowboys have been ranked in the AP Poll. It is Wyoming’s highest ranking since being No. 13 in the polls heading into the NCAA Tournament in 1988.
LARAMIE, WY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iowa State hits women's AP Top 25 milestone; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSN News

Agbaji scores 20 and No. 6 Kansas tops Oklahoma State 76-62

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State. Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half […]
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: No. 15 Sooners suffer 97-87 upset home loss to Texas Tech

No. 15 Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4 Big 12) suffered a subpar loss at the hands of Texas Tech (10-14, 3-10) Wednesday night, as the visitors from Lubbock left Norman with a 97-87 win. The defeat marks the Sooners’ second of the season to an unranked opponent, the other to Kansas State on Jan. 23.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Texas Women’s 73-48 Win Over Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, 73-48, in a Big 12 women’s basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. The Longhorns (18-6, 8-5 in Big 12) wrapped up a nine-game stretch in which they played seven ranked teams in Big 12 action, going 4-3 in those games. The Longhorns swept the Cyclones for the season series and have now won five straight against ISU. Rori Harmon led Texas with 20 points, nine assists and six steals. Audrey Warren added 16 points and four steals.
AUSTIN, TX
Chicago Sun-Times

South Carolina holds onto No. 1 spot in women’s AP Top 25

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference’s regular season crown once, in 2000.
COOK COUNTY, IL
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Dillon Gabriel ranked No. 1 among Big 12 QBs for 2022

For the last seven seasons — or the length of time Lincoln Riley was part of the Oklahoma football program — the best quarterback in the Big 12 has worn a Sooner uniform. Some fans would probably take issue with that judgement, but it’s hard to argue against the likes of Baker Mayfield (2015-17), Kyler Murray (2017-18), Jalen Hurts (2019), Spencer Rattler (2020-21) and Caleb Williams (2021). We’re talking about two Heisman Trophy winners, a Heisman runner-up, and a pair of No. 1 quarterback recruits, who were both also in the Heisman conversation.
NORMAN, OK
Salina Post

AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record/Points/Previous. 1. South Carolina (30) 23-1 750 1. 2....
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy