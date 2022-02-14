GROUP TICKETS

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFC Tucson Group Outings are a perfect way for groups and organizations to spend time together in a fun setting at an affordable price.Bring out a group of 10+ people to receive a discounted ticket price...

fctucson.com

ABOUT FC TUCSON

FC Tucson is Southern Arizona’s preeminent soccer club. Founded in 2011, the club consists of a professional men’s team, an amateur women’s team and an academy program for up-and-coming area soccer players. FC Tucson also annually hosts preseason events for Major League Soccer (MLS). The men’s team is a founding member of United Soccer League (USL) League One. USL is North America’s largest professional soccer organization. The women’s team consists of high-level youth, college, and adult players primarily from Southern Arizona, and is a member of the Women’s Professional Soccer League (WPSL). FC Tucson is the 2021 WPSL Desert Conference champions. FC Tucson is also a founding member of the USL Academy program, which provides an elite youth platform to offer a clearly defined path for top youth prospects in their area to reach the professional level. FC Tucson is also invested in Tucson through its outreach program and community causes, supporting the youth with innovative and exciting season-long initiatives.
FC TUCSON’S PRO ACADEMY

Launched in October 2020, the FC Tucson Pro Academy Player is a professional training environment dedicated to nurturing players who have a strong enthusiasm for the game and are committed to improvement in a professional environment. FC Tucson Pro Academy players will compete in the newly developed USL Academy League,...
