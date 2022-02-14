Is Canon developing a Komodo killer? New patent for Red-style camera found

Looking for the best lenses for Canon EOS R5 C? Here are our top recommended RF-mount lenses for Canon EOS R5 C mirrorless cinema camera. Compact and lightweight, the Canon EOS R5 C is a true hybrid camera, boasting many of the video formats and features from the Cinema EOS lineup as well as many of the still-imaging capabilities of the EOS R5 camera in a beautifully designed body. Canon’s 45 Megapixel full-frame, CMOS imaging sensor is at the heart of the EOS R5 C camera’s superb image quality, which also leads the way for impressive 8K/60P RAW cinematic video shooting. In addition, focus and speed are paramount in the EOS R5 C camera, providing impressive still-image continuous capture at speeds of up to 20 frames per second, and with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II capability, to track split second movements of even the most elusive subjects. With 1,053 Automatic AF zones, it is easy to photograph people with the use of Eye, Face and Head Detection AF, or intuitively track the whole body, face or eye of cats, dogs, or birds with Animal Detection AF. So, the Canon EOS R5 C is an ideal camera for a Wide Variety of Content Producers, including YouTubers, Wedding, Indie and Documentary Filmmakers, Drone Operators and Multimedia Journalists.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO