ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Is Canon developing a Komodo killer? New patent for Red-style camera found

By Sebastian Oakley
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

News struck the Canon Rumors website recently that Canon might be making a box-style camera to compete with Red Digital Cinema’s popular Komodo system. And now it appears that there might be some fire with this smoke, as YM.Cinema reports that it is now confirmed with a United States patent...

www.digitalcameraworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

The Nikon Z 400mm f2.8 TC VR S is Here. This is Why I’m Excited.

Nikon’s previously-teased super-telephoto prime is no longer shrouded in mystery. The Nikon Z 400mm f2.8 TC VR S, announced today, is the mirrorless line’s first super-telephoto with a built-in teleconverter. The telephoto lens boasts several new features, including a new autofocus motor, Fn ring, and lens coating. All of this comes wrapped in a weather-sealed magnesium alloy lens that’s still two pounds lighter than its DSLR cousin.
ELECTRONICS
Light Stalking

Another Nikon Camera Discontinued

Nikon just made it official, the D500 is discontinued effective immediately. This comes after weeks of speculation about dwindling retail channel supply for the vaunted DSLR. And, depending on where you stand, the loss of the D500 is either just another notch in the continuing decline of the DSLR segment, or perhaps the model is another victim of the constrained supply chains plaguing much of the electronics industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
RETAIL
petapixel.com

Canon Has Discontinued All But Nine EF Prime Lenses: Report

Canon has been quietly discontinuing many lenses in its EF catalog over the last year, and a new report alleges the practice has gotten particularly aggressive in the last month. Rapidly Shrinking EF Lens Support. Japanese photographer Kimio Tanaka tweeted a photo that shows Canon’s lens lineup in Japan on...
JAPAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon#Digital Cameras#Digital Photography#Patent Application#Red Digital Cinema#Eos#The Red Komodo#Digital Cine#Uhd 4k
Digital Camera World

The best Fujifilm GFX 50R deals in February 2022

Many enthusiasts dream of owning a medium format camera... but current Fujifilm GFX 50R deals can mean this dream is closer to a reality than you thought. We have seen some amazing discounts of late... and below you can use our price checker to see the very best deal available right now.
ELECTRONICS
cameratimes.org

Canon EOS R6 vs R5 vs R3: Which Camera Should You Buy?

Which camera is right for you, Canon EOS R3, R5 or R6?. Positioned squarely between the EOS R5 and EOS-1D X Mark III cameras, the Canon EOS R3 is an ideal mirrorless camera for nature, wildlife, sports and photojournalism content creators. With a 45MP full-frame CMOS sensor, 8K Raw 30...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is the Fujifilm X100V Mirrorless Camera One of the Best Out There?

I have rarely been a big fan of fixed prime lens cameras, but the exception has always been the Fujifilm X100 series. What started out as a quirky and fun camera has evolved into a highly capable professional tool in its fifth generation — all without losing any of the unique personality that first endeared it to photographers. This excellent video review takes a look at the new model and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Rotolight NEO 3 review: the ultimate photo and video on-camera light

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Rotolight NEO 3 is the latest update to the popular small continuous LED and flash NEO model and extends its abilities in terms of power and control. The result is a light that not only performs well as a continuous light for video but can easily replace your regular flashgun too.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
canonwatch.com

Are There Only 9 EF-Mount Lenses Left In Canon’s Catalog?

We know that Canon is discontinuing EF-mount lenses. It seems it happens at a faster pace than expected. Photographer Kimio Tanaka (@thisistanaka) on Twitter reports that he found out that Canon reduced the EF-mount lineup from 21 lenses to 9 in one month. Have a look at the image below: the lenses circled in red have disappeared in one month, according to Mr. Tanaka. I guess he did his research on the Japanese market but it is likely that it applies globally.
ELECTRONICS
cameratimes.org

Best Lenses for Canon EOS R5 C

Looking for the best lenses for Canon EOS R5 C? Here are our top recommended RF-mount lenses for Canon EOS R5 C mirrorless cinema camera. Compact and lightweight, the Canon EOS R5 C is a true hybrid camera, boasting many of the video formats and features from the Cinema EOS lineup as well as many of the still-imaging capabilities of the EOS R5 camera in a beautifully designed body. Canon’s 45 Megapixel full-frame, CMOS imaging sensor is at the heart of the EOS R5 C camera’s superb image quality, which also leads the way for impressive 8K/60P RAW cinematic video shooting. In addition, focus and speed are paramount in the EOS R5 C camera, providing impressive still-image continuous capture at speeds of up to 20 frames per second, and with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II capability, to track split second movements of even the most elusive subjects. With 1,053 Automatic AF zones, it is easy to photograph people with the use of Eye, Face and Head Detection AF, or intuitively track the whole body, face or eye of cats, dogs, or birds with Animal Detection AF. So, the Canon EOS R5 C is an ideal camera for a Wide Variety of Content Producers, including YouTubers, Wedding, Indie and Documentary Filmmakers, Drone Operators and Multimedia Journalists.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon Patent: 200-500mm f/4 and 300-800mm f/8 Lenses

A new Canon patent was spotted. The patent refers to two super zoom lenses. Again, as it seems, for the RF mount. Canon patent application 2022/0035144 (USA) discusses optical formulas for a 200-500mm f/4 lens and a 300-800mm f/8 lens. Other lenses discussed in the patent literature are 200-400mm f/4 and 150mm f/5 – 600mm f/6.5. These too might be for the RF mount.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon Patent: Switch Between Electronic And Dot-sight Viewfinder

This seems a rather interesting and innovative Canon patent application. How about switching between dot-sight and electronic viewfinder?. Canon patent application 2022-23783 (Japan) discusses methods and technology for a device that allows to switch between dot-sight and electronic viewfinder. If you want to learn more about dot-sight, have a look here.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Free Assimilate Play Pro license worth $299 with every Atomos Ninja V or Ninja V+ purchase

Atomos and Assimilate have announced that every new purchase of an Atomos Ninja V or Ninja V+ will include a full license of Assimilate Play Pro worth $299 US for free, and did we mention that currently you can also save $500 of the Nina V+ at B&H or $50 on the Ninja V from Adorama? Atomos has not forgotten about existing registered owners of the Ninja V/V+ as it is also offering an exclusive deal price of $99 for a full license.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Canon applies for a hybrid viewfinder patent

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. In this patent, discovered by CanonNews, Canon is applying for a hybrid optical and electronic...
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon Patent: Externally Connected Camera Cooling Device

Well, that’s a somewhat different Canon patent application for once. Canon patent application 2022-21539 (Japan) discusses methods and technology to connect an external camera cooling device. PROBLEM TO BE SOLVED: To provide an externally connected electronic device for cooling that can be connected to an image pickup device. The...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Battle Between the Canon EOS R3, Nikon Z 9, and Sony a1 Mirrorless Cameras

Camera manufacturers have really found another gear the last few years, obliterating the old maxim that you could have things like resolution or shooting speed, but not both, by releasing cameras that can tackle literally any situation you can throw at them. So, who holds the current crown? This excellent video compares the Canon EOS R3, Nikon Z 9, and Sony a1 mirrorless cameras to find out.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy