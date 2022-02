As Union manager Jim Curtin settled in front of the camera for a Zoom call from the Union’s preseason camp on Wednesday, he knew he was about to face some heat. Everyone who watched the Union trade star midfielder Jamiro Monteiro to San Jose over the weekend knows the move can be a successful one for the team. But in order for that to happen, Curtin has to give Monteiro’s playing time to academy products Jack McGlynn, Quinn Sullivan, and Paxten Aaronson.

MLS ・ 14 HOURS AGO