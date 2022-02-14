PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi Puts Posh NYC Townhouse on the Market

In 1972, Steppenwolf broke many of their fans' hearts — on Valentine's Day. After six years, eight albums (five of them gold) and Top 10 hits such as "Born to be Wild," "Magic Carpet Ride" and "Rock Me," they announced their first retirement in a very public manner. The quintet held a press conference and reception at a Los Angeles Holiday Inn, where Mayor Sam Yorty proclaimed it "Steppenwolf Day" and publicly commended the group for serving as "a musical ambassador for Los Angeles to the world," and for contributing to the local economy with $42 million in record sales. The band also received commendations from its record label ABC Dunhill and others.

