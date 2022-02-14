ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi Puts Posh NYC Townhouse on the Market

By Todd Fooks
 2 days ago
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Jon Bon Jovi is putting up his luxury Greenwich Village townhouse on the market for $22 million. The four-bedroom home sits on a high floor of The Greenwich Lane, a condominium...

Bon Jovi to Give Local Bands Opening Slots on 2022 Tour

Bon Jovi have opened up audition slots for their upcoming tour. The group is encouraging local bands to submit an audition video of original music for the chance to open for the chart-toppers. One winner will be selected for each tour date in April. The pandemic has shelved many performances...
How Tom Petty Crafted the Legacy-Defining ‘American Girl’

Tom Petty set the scene with just a couple of lines: "Well, she was an American girl / Raised on promises." In a little more than three and a half minutes, Petty wove a tale of a heartbroken girl who, like many Americans, goes in search of something bigger than herself: "She couldn't help thinking that that there was a little more to life somewhere else." The song was at once ardently energetic, building toward a blistering ending, and deceptively desolate with themes of solitude and loss.
When Steppenwolf Announced First Breakup on Valentine’s Day

In 1972, Steppenwolf broke many of their fans' hearts — on Valentine's Day. After six years, eight albums (five of them gold) and Top 10 hits such as "Born to be Wild," "Magic Carpet Ride" and "Rock Me," they announced their first retirement in a very public manner. The quintet held a press conference and reception at a Los Angeles Holiday Inn, where Mayor Sam Yorty proclaimed it "Steppenwolf Day" and publicly commended the group for serving as "a musical ambassador for Los Angeles to the world," and for contributing to the local economy with $42 million in record sales. The band also received commendations from its record label ABC Dunhill and others.
