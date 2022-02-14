ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Will Get to Pick a Movie To Honor at the Oscars

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
The nominees and winners for the Oscars are chosen by the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and their tastes do not always line up with that of the moviegoing public. The five highest-grossing movies of 2021, for example, earned a collective two Academy Award nominations between...

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: What’s changed with Oscar's best picture category

The Academy Awards change more than the public might realize. Every year the academy's leadership board reviews categories and potential changes. That's meant some categories — juvenile acting, dance direction and split winners for black-and-white and color films — have gone away. Best picture, film's highest honor, frequently gets reviewed. Remember the brief moment not too long ago when there was going to be a popular Oscar category?
MOVIES
CW33 NewsFix

Scott ‘Movie’ Mantz discusses the Oscars 2022 nominees

Scott “Movie” Mantz talked to Sam Rubin about the 2022 Oscars nominations. He shared which nominations surprised him, and who he felt was snubbed. The 2022 Academy Awards are taking place on March 22. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 8, 2022.
MOVIES
twincitieslive.com

2/11 Movie Trip: The Oscars

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were announced on Monday. Paul McGuire Grimes discusses what transpired, what to look forward to, and who missed out on a nomination!. The Power of the Dog – Could win Picture, Director (Campion), Supporting Actor (Smit-McPhee), Score. West Side Story – Could win...
MOVIES
wjpitch.com

Oscar-bait movies controversial

Every year as the Oscars approach, a discussion begins about the most Oscar-worthy performances of the past year. The highly anticipated awards show will announce their nominees on Feb. 8 and crown winners on March 27. Recently, the term “Oscar bait” has been floating around as a description for movies that are created with the intent of acquiring as many Oscar nominations and awards as possible.
MOVIES
#Academy Awards
thestreamable.com

How to Stream All the 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movies

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will honor the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021, and is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. Winners of the 94th Oscars will be announced on Sunday, March 27. Watch on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Atlanta Daily World

Twitter Slams The Academy Over Their Tweets ‘Honoring’ Hattie McDaniel

Twitter isn’t letting the Academy wash over how it treated the late Hattie McDaniel, the history-making actress who won the Best Supporting Actress Award in 1939, becoming the first African American to be nominated for and win an Academy Award. In a two-part tweet Tuesday (February 1), the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
People

Oscars to Reveal Fan-Favorite Movie During 2022 Show: How to Vote on Twitter

Movie fans are getting in on the action this awards season. Last week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars, as well as revealing a new fan-voted category. On Monday, the Academy shared details on the new award, including how anyone...
MOVIES
Benzinga

Twitter Users Invited To Vote On 2021 Favorite Films For Upcoming Oscars Ceremony

Next month’s Academy Awards ceremony will have a new social media twist, with Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) users being asked to vote on their favorite 2021 film release. What Happened: According to the Hollywood Reporter, Twitter users can voice their opinions on the best films of the previous year by tweeting the titles with the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. The film that generates the largest number of votes by March 3 will be recognized during the Oscars ceremony broadcast scheduled for March 27 on Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) ABC television network.
INTERNET
travelmole.com

Oscars Inspiration: 11 iconic movie locations

Following the Oscars 2022 nominations, moviemaking is back in the limelight, and so are the iconic locations that provided a backdrop for some of the greatest movies from LA, the home town of Kristen Stewart, who is nominated in the best actress category, to Japan. The Hateful Eight – Colorado...
MOVIES
Observer

Where to Watch This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Movies

Oscar season is officially underway. Forget Christmas, this is the most wonderful time of the year. There’s the delightful awards campaigning, glamorous red carpets, and hopefully more than a few heartfelt acceptance speeches. Of course, you need to be caught up on the movies to truly enjoy the pomp and circumstance of awards season. That’s where we come in! Below are this year’s awards favorites and where to watch them.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Malignant snubbed by Oscars and Twitter is not happy

We have the nominees for this year’s Oscars, and the discourse has splintered in multiple directions about what’s been chosen and what hasn’t. Spider-Man: No Way Home inspired some discussion, and the horror movie Malignant, which wasn’t shortlisted at all, has Twitter all in a huff.
MOVIES
iheart.com

Movie Mike’s Oscar Predictions for 2022

The Oscars are my favorite time of year. I love the history behind them and I believe they are a great representation of the evolution of film from year to year. But I also get why some people think they are a waste of time. The argument comes up every year that they are always “films no one has ever seen." I get that! They do feel a little too “artsy” at times, but I don't think that should keep us away from opening up our tastes.
MOVIES
Vulture

The Oscars Are Giving Film Twitter Too Much Power

Film Twitter, a famously rational, courteous, and mature online space, is about to get a vote in this year’s Academy Awards. From February 14 to March 3, Twitter users will be able to vote up to 20 times a day for their favorite film and favorite film moment of 2021. The winning film and scene will then be featured during this year’s Oscars broadcast. “Twitter is the place to be during award shows and the Oscars is one of the biggest conversation drivers every year,” a Twitter exec told The Hollywood Reporter. “The idea that a movie fan might see their tweet during the Oscars broadcast is pretty epic, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Academy to bring this to life.” Weirdly, the tweet about the campaign leads to a voting form, so we’re not sure how this is about tweets at all. Nevertheless, three voters will be selected to be in-person presenters at the 2023 Oscars. Because that’s what viewers want most of all: fewer entertainers!
MOVIES
NME

How to watch the Oscars 2022 Best Picture nominees

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars have been announced, so here’s how you can catch-up on all the nominees for Best Picture. The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The event will have a host for the first time since 2018, although exactly who is yet to be confirmed.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Oscars announce ‘Fan Favourite’ award that Twitter can vote on

The Academy has introduced a ‘Fan Favourite’ award for the 94th Oscar Awards. It won’t be the usual Academy voters though, who decide who earns the new gong it will be, as the name implies, from this Monday the fans. According to The Hollywood Reporter from Monday,...
MOVIES
wdiy.org

Oscar Nominations: The Snubbies | At the Movies

The Oscar nominations have been announced, and that means it’s time for The Snubbies. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press takes a look at the actor and director snubs – those not among the chosen Oscar nominees for the 94th Academy Awards. Paul Willistein is Editor of...
ALLENTOWN, PA
