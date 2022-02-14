UVM Nurses to Get 20 Percent Raises Over Two Years

The legal voters of Winooski are hereby warned and notified to meet at a remote City Meeting on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 6:00 o'clock in the evening to discuss Article Two, Article Three and Article Four, and to conduct an Informational hearing on Australian Ballot questions, and the meeting to be adjourned to reconvene at the Winooski Senior Center, 123 Barlow St., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to transact any business involving voting by Australian Ballot to begin at 7:00 o'clock in the morning and to close at 7:00 o'clock in the evening. The legal voters of the City of Winooski are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said meeting shall be as provided in Chapter 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. In Addition, Act No. M-6 (H.227).

