Burlington, VT

UVM Nurses to Get 20 Percent Raises Over Two Years

By Colin Flanders
 2 days ago
University of Vermont Medical Center nurses will receive 20 percent raises over the next two years under a wage agreement aimed at stabilizing the hospital's workforce. The deal, approved Friday, will immediately bump nursing salaries 10 percent before increasing them 5 percent in October and another 5 percent a year later....

Schools With High Vax Rates Can Lift Mask Requirements Soon

With COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations dropping, Vermont is putting into place long-delayed guidance that says schools can stop requiring masks when 80 percent of students are vaccinated. The move, which takes effect on February 28, is aimed at alleviating some of the social anxiety that students have experienced since...
VERMONT STATE
Local Commotion: National Divisions on Race and Equity Are Roiling Vermont School Boards

The December 14 Rutland City School Board meeting agenda was packed. The 11 school board members needed to ratify a budget for the tech center, discuss a budget for fiscal year 2023 and recognize middle schoolers for their achievements in writing. More than 75 teachers and support staff, clad in red T-shirts to show solidarity, had packed the room and hall outside to raise concerns about an impasse in contract negotiations.
VERMONT STATE
Vermont Self Storage Sale: Unit 01-04477

The contents of storage unit 01-04477 located at 28 Adams Drive, Williston, VT, 05495 will be sold on or about March 3rd, 2022 to satisfy the debt of Nina Munroe. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
WILLISTON, VT
Tyeastia Green, Burlington's Racial Equity Director, to Resign

Tyeastia Green, the City of Burlington’s first-ever director of racial equity, inclusion and belonging, is resigning after nearly two years on the job. In a statement Tuesday, Mayor Miro Weinberger said Green is leaving the city next month to “pursue other opportunities.” Green wouldn't comment on her departure, but several people who spoke to her about the decision did — and said Green is leaving because she feels unsupported in her role. Her last day is March 10.
BURLINGTON, VT
Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents: March 5, 2022

Marcel Clark, last known address of 55 Jericho road Essex, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $304.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 11/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 3/26/20 the contents of unit #184 will be sold at private auction on, or after March 5, 2022.
BURLINGTON, VT
Despite a Housing Crisis, South Burlington’s City Council Adopts Regs to Slow Rural Development

Sarah Dopp pulled her Volkswagen onto the shoulder of Old Farm Road, a short byway off Route 116 in South Burlington that rises past what was once forest and pastureland and is now, to her great dismay, a construction zone. To the east, Mount Mansfield appeared almost translucent in the distance, as if it had been carved from the dusky blue winter light. On the other side of the road was a row of nearly identical homes in varying stages of completion, each one less finished than the last.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Warning of the 99th Annual Winooski City Meeting

The legal voters of Winooski are hereby warned and notified to meet at a remote City Meeting on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 6:00 o'clock in the evening to discuss Article Two, Article Three and Article Four, and to conduct an Informational hearing on Australian Ballot questions, and the meeting to be adjourned to reconvene at the Winooski Senior Center, 123 Barlow St., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 to transact any business involving voting by Australian Ballot to begin at 7:00 o'clock in the morning and to close at 7:00 o'clock in the evening. The legal voters of the City of Winooski are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said meeting shall be as provided in Chapter 43, 51 and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. In Addition, Act No. M-6 (H.227).
WINOOSKI, VT
Bald Eagle Removed From Endangered List in Vermont

Following a successful recovery effort, Vermont wildlife officials have removed the bald eagle from the state list of endangered and threatened species. In 2008, there was just one breeding pair confirmed in the state, in Concord, east of St. Johnsbury. Two more nesting sites were identified in 2009. But by...
VERMONT STATE
Scott Vetoes Bill That Would Have Created Contractor Registry

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have established a registration system for building contractors, saying the measure "could advantage larger, established entities over small, local mom-and-pop businesses." The proposal, H.157, would have required all building contractors who do work worth at least $3,500 to register with...
VERMONT STATE
Warning Policy Adoption Champlain Valley School District

The Board of School Directors gives public notice of its intent to adopt local district policies dealing with the following at its meeting scheduled on February 15, 2022:. F34 - Prevention of Harassment, Hazing, and Bullying of Students Copies of the above policies may be obtained for public review at the Office of the Human Resources Dept. in Shelburne, VT.
SHELBURNE, VT
Warning Annual Town Meeting - 2022 Colchester, Vermont

ARTICLE 4 - Town Municipal Services Budget. "Shall the voters of the Town of Colchester approve total general fund expenditures of Thirteen Million, Eight Hundred Eighty Thousand, Two Hundred Seventeen Dollars ($13,880,217) of which Eleven Million, Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand, Two Hundred Thirty Dollars ($11,750,230) shall be raised by taxes and Two Million, One Hundred Twenty-Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred Eighty-Seven Dollars ($2,129,987) by non-tax revenues for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023?"
COLCHESTER, VT
Act 250 Notice: Minor Application #4C1342 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On January 25, 2022, Jiddu/Sittu Trust, 124 College Parkway, Colchester, VT 05446 filed application number 4C1342 for a project generally described as construction of a 6,000 sf retail building and 15,000 sf, 60 room hotel including associated parking, landscaping, and sidewalks. The project is located at 92-100 Pearl Street in Essex Junction, Vermont.
COLCHESTER, VT
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Harold Douglas, Jr.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-06845. In re ESTATE of Harold Douglas, Jr. To the creditors of Harold Douglas, Jr., late of Burlington. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their...
BURLINGTON, VT
