Fans Celebrating Rams’ Super Bowl Win Turn Violent in Downtown Los Angeles

Rams fans vandalize a bus in downtown Los Angeles. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Rams fans around the Los Angeles area Monday are reveling in the team’s 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium but some of the festivities turned violent and destructive.

One person was hospitalized following a car-to-car shooting in East Los Angeles, said sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The shooting was reported about 8:50 p.m. Sunday at Atlantic Boulevard and Verona Street in East Los Angeles, Koerner said.

The victim’s car stopped at Atlantic and Whittier boulevards where deputies and paramedics were contacted, he said. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported large, violent and destructive crowds in the downtown area and issued dispersal orders to break them up.

At 11:15 p.m. Sunday, the LAPD tweeted: “We continue to see large, violent and destructive crowds, in the Downtown LA core area. Those involved in criminal activity, and those failing to obey dispersal orders, are subject to arrest.”

News reports showed people jumping on and vandalizing a Metro bus. The California Highway Patrol closed several off-ramps from the Harbor (110) Freeway in the downtown area.

A jewelry store in the area was reportedly looted by Rams fans.