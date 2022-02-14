ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Review, Comment on Klein Landscaping Project in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who want to weigh in on the proposed Klein Landscaping development project can do that now. Comments concerning the scope and...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJON

St. Cloud Beginning Process of Redrawing City Council Wards

ST. CLOUD -- Now that the Congressional and Legislative redistricting maps have been set, local governments like the city of St. Cloud can start working on their maps for city council wards. City Clerk Seth Kauffman says the city charter requires that there be no greater than one quarter of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud School Board Votes to Make Masks Optional

ST. CLOUD -- Another central Minnesota school district is making facemasks optional in their buildings. Starting Thursday, students in the St. Cloud Area School District will get to choose whether or not to wear a mask at school based on individual and family wishes. At Wednesday night's meeting, Superintendent Willie...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Courts Unveil New MN Congressional, Legislative District Maps

ST. PAUL -- Tuesday at noon, a court-appointed judicial panel released maps showing Minnesota’s new congressional and legislative district boundaries. In the new congressional boundaries, 6th District Republican Tom Emmer will continue to represent the St. Cloud metro area. However, more of Stearns County has been moved into 7th District Republican Michelle Fischbach's district. Morrison County has also been moved from the 8th District into the 7th District.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Central Minnesota Towns Ranked By Median Income.. Who Is #1?

Which central Minnesota town has the highest individual median income? Which has the lowest?. Surprisingly, Sartell is not ranked number one! I would say that would be most people's first guess. All data taken from the recent US Census. Central Minnesota Towns Ranked By Median Income. The 25 Best Movies...
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
WJON

City of Becker Adds A Community ‘Sled Shed’

Have you ever wanted to go out sledding on a super snowy day only to realize you didn't have a sled of your own?. That's definitely been me a few times in my life. But, now, you don't have to worry about being sled-less. The City of Becker has taken a page out of Foley's book and added a community 'sled shed' to City Park.
BECKER, MN
WJON

CentraCare Updates Visitor Policy At All Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- As COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline, CentraCare is making some changes to their visitor policy. Starting Monday (February 14th), one healthy adult visitor and two adult visitors for minor patients, will be allowed at all CentraCare and Carris Health hospitals, clinics and specialty centers. Visitors at...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Release of Court-Ordered Redistricting Maps Today

ST. PAUL -- A court-ordered redistricting plan is expected Tuesday because Republicans and Democrats at the Minnesota Legislature could not agree how to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect the 2020 census. Hamline University's David Schultz says the most interesting to watch will likely be the 2nd Congressional...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Delaying New City Hall Open House Into March

The transition of the St. Cloud City Hall from its current location on 4th avenue south and division street/highway 23 to the old St. Cloud Tech high school building continues. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says due to supply chain/technology issues the scheduled open house on February 28th has been moved to Saturday March 12th starting at 10am. Kleis says they have all of the material but they need to make sure it is operational before completing the transition and holding an open house.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Planning#Uban Construction#Klein Landscaping Project#Eaw#K B Properties
WJON

Red Barn DQ Announces Renovation Update

I don't know what it is about winter that makes Minnesotans crave ice cream...but, it's a real phenomenon. If you don't believe us, Google it...or ask your Minnesota neighbor. Locals were overjoyed to hear that the Red Barn Dairy Queen on Highway 10 would stay open year-round thanks to new ownership. That meant we could get a Blizzard in an actual blizzard. If you've never done this before, I recommend you try it.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Do You Have Unclaimed Money? Find Out from the State of Minnesota

The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Update: Power Restored to St. Cloud Area Xcel Customers

UNDATED -- There was a widespread power outage in the St. Cloud Metro area Friday morning. Xcel Energy says they had multiple outages impacting about 6,500 of its customers at its peak. The outage began around 10:30 a.m. with Sartell, St. Cloud (including the St. Cloud State University campus), Clear...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy