New Planet Hollywood restaurant to open in Times Square

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A new Planet Hollywood is moving to Times Square and hopes to open its doors by the end of the year.

The new Planet Hollywood III will be a four-level, 17,500-square-foot located at 140 West 42nd Street between Sixth Avenue and Broadway with a concept that will be “more complex and more appealing to New York locals as well as tourists,” according to Newmark’s Jeffrey Roseman who brokered the deal with his firm’s Drew Weiss and Marc Leber.

The restaurant's founder, Robert Earl, signed a lease for the new restaurant through his global hospitality company, Earl Enterprises, which will occupy the lowest floors of the building that is home to a Hilton Garden Inn, although it will not be part of the hotel.

There will be an eatery with 250 seats on the second and third floors, which will offer two distinct themes such as “an homage to movies” but with “more of an art gallery installation environment” that will showcase the works of famous artists who “focus on their own Hollywood twists”, Roseman added.

The ground floor will have feature a 100-seat outpost of Chicken Guy by celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

There will also be a virtual dining concept for delivery to nearby office buildings and hotels.

Planet Hollywood first opened in 1991 on West 57th Street with high-profile celebrities including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Demi Moore promoting it then later moved to 1540 Broadway.

The new restaurant will be the chain’s seventh location.