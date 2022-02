Law enforcement lives by one simple motto, protect and serve. Typically, when we think about that motto and the role officers have in society, we think more about the "protect" part. They are who we call when there's a dangerous situation where someone or several people could get hurt. But, they're also there to lend a helping hand in situations that aren't quite as dire as one Indiana State Trooper proved recently when he pulled over to assist a Warrick County resident who found themselves stuck on the side of the road near the busy intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO