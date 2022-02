Antonio Brown has made his intentions to return to the NFL crystal clear after his tumultuous exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AB has even gone as far as to reveal what team he wants to play for, identifying the Baltimore Ravens as his preferred landing spot in order to play alongside Lamar Jackson, with whom he appears to be close friends. The rumors of Brown to the Ravens were reignited on Sunday after the embattled wide receiver was seen spending time with Jackson at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO