In a recent profile, Robert Pattinson admitted that he will sometimes lie during interviews. (Wait, was that a lie? Was he lying about lying? My head already hurts.) It’s not necessarily a malicious act; Pattinson claimed he mostly does it because sometimes he simply runs out of things to say. Imagine you had to do 200 interviews to promote a movie where you played a glittering vampire. You’d probably get sick of telling the same anecdotes over and over too. There’s only so many times you can describe the incident where craft services got your lunch wrong and gave you an allergic reaction to some shellfish without your soul turning to dust and floating away on a warm summer breeze.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO