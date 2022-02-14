Get to know Penn State football's top 2024 offensive line targets

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan have agreed to a new five-year contract that runs through 2026, the university announced Wednesday. “Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim’s leadership.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO