ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Cub Scout Pack 607 attends Gemstone District Vespers Service

Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCub Scout Pack 607 chartered by Concord Presbyterian Church attended...

statesville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson resigns, will leave at the end of March

Steve Dickson, the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, has resigned, CBS News confirms. He will leave the administration at the end of March. In an email to his employees obtained by CBS News, Dickson wrote that he wants to "devote my full time and attention" to his family. "As...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Statesville, NC
Society
City
Statesville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts#Boy Scout#Vespers#Cub Scout Pack 607#The Boy Scouts Of America
The Associated Press

Poulin leads Canada women to Olympic gold in 3-2 win over US

BEIJING (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin reminded everyone of her Captain Clutch reputation. And Canada regained its place atop the women’s hockey world. It was only fitting that Poulin delivered at a time her team needed it most by scoring twice, including her third Olympic gold-medal clinching goal, in Canada’s 3-2 win over the defending champion United States at the Beijing Games on Thursday.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy